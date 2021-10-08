Nation Other News 08 Oct 2021 Reliance announces l ...
Nation, In Other News

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

ANI
Published Oct 8, 2021, 9:15 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2021, 9:15 am IST
The mall, spanning across an area of 17.5 acres, has been opened in Bandra Kurla Complex
The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)
 The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Reliance on Thursday announced the launch of its premium mall, "Jio World Drive" spanning across an area of 17.5 acres in the commercial epicentre of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex.

As per a press release, the precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre and will house 72 international and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, an open-air weekend community market, and pet-friendly services.

 

"With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set a new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must-visit destination to create moments of delight for all," CEO of Reliance Brands Limited Darshan Mehta said.

The Jio World Drive will also be home to Reliance's new food and grocery concept store FreshPik, India's first flagship and anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth- West Elm and a global-first concept store of Hamleys' called Hamleys' Play.

 

The rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre with a capacity for 290 cars will be operated by the PVR.

"The precinct also introduces PVR's flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR for the first time in India. The new concept launches with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrances for VIP guests," the release informed.

Revealing insights into customer behaviour for creating differentiated experiences, Mehta said, "Our research indicates that customers are ready to step out for unique experiences, in places that are likely to provide more than one sensory experience and with people they love. And that is exactly what we aim to provide at Jio World Drive."

 

It was also informed that only those who are fully vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot will be allowed to enter Jio World Drive.

...
Tags: bandra kurla complex, jio world drive
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Gurram Venkatesh, a resident of Garlapada village in Khammam district built a temple for the Dabangg actor with the help of his family. (Photo: ANI)

Sonu Sood gets one more temple in Telangana's Khammam

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 21,257 fresh cases of Covid, 271 new deaths

Fire Brigade personnel inspect a four-storey building which collapsed at Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Tilted building collapses in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Heritage school, college buildings to be protected monuments in Kerala

At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that, Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

IT lens on Pawar sisters

Speaking with the reporters, Pawar said that he and his institutions are regularly paying the taxes and being a finance minister of the state, he knows its importance. (PTI)

Greater Chennai Corporation launches campaign against single-use plastic bags

Earlier on June 27, 2018, An Extraordinary Gazette Notification by the Tamil Nadu Government imposed a ban. (Representational Image)

Delhi unveils 10-point action plan to combat air pollution in winter

Commuters ride through heavy fog on a winter morning. (Photo: PTI)

411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other guests inaugurating the festivities. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->