Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

Mumbai: Reliance on Thursday announced the launch of its premium mall, "Jio World Drive" spanning across an area of 17.5 acres in the commercial epicentre of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex.

As per a press release, the precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre and will house 72 international and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, an open-air weekend community market, and pet-friendly services.

"With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set a new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must-visit destination to create moments of delight for all," CEO of Reliance Brands Limited Darshan Mehta said.

The Jio World Drive will also be home to Reliance's new food and grocery concept store FreshPik, India's first flagship and anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth- West Elm and a global-first concept store of Hamleys' called Hamleys' Play.

The rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre with a capacity for 290 cars will be operated by the PVR.

"The precinct also introduces PVR's flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR for the first time in India. The new concept launches with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrances for VIP guests," the release informed.

Revealing insights into customer behaviour for creating differentiated experiences, Mehta said, "Our research indicates that customers are ready to step out for unique experiences, in places that are likely to provide more than one sensory experience and with people they love. And that is exactly what we aim to provide at Jio World Drive."

It was also informed that only those who are fully vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot will be allowed to enter Jio World Drive.