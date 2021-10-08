IT lens on Pawar sisters

Speaking with the reporters, Pawar said that he and his institutions are regularly paying the taxes and being a finance minister of the state, he knows its importance. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided some businesses linked to family members of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and some real estate developers on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Pawar expressed displeasure over the I-T raids on his sisters’ establishments claiming it to be a political witch-hunt.

The sources said that the premises linked to business groups Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana (Jarandeshwar SSK) and businesses linked to Pawar’s sisters are being covered under the ongoing operation.

Speaking with the reporters, Pawar said that he and his institutions are regularly paying the taxes and being a finance minister of the state, he knows its importance.

“Raids were carried out on my sisters’ houses. Jarandeshwar sugar factory directors have been raided. This is very low-level politics. Just because they are related to me, they are being harassed. Sharad Pawar was also troubled in a similar manner. I don’t know why these raids are being conducted,” Ajit Pawar said.

According to the reports, raids are also being carried out at places of some builders along with Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill, Daund Sugar, Amblik Sugar, Nandurbar Sugar Mill. Apart from this, the I-T department officials have also checked the papers of Ajit Pawar’s sister Vijaya Patil related to Mukta Publication in Kolhapur. “I can understand if they are raiding places related to me based on some information, but why my sisters,” he asked.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached assets worth `65 crore belonging to the Jarandeshwar factory on charges of money laundering.

Pawar said, “I don’t know whether such raids are being conducted with political motives or they (agencies) are trying to find some information. But I am upset that my three sisters’ premises are being raided. They are being raided for being my sisters.”