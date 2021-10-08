HC directs state to fix fee to three private degree colleges

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state government to fix the fee for three private unaided degree colleges as per norms in four weeks.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami was passing an order a petition challenging the government order issued earlier fixing fee structure to the three colleges.

The court set aside the single judge order striking down the GO (government order) issued on January 8 fixing the fee structure. The court directed the higher education authorities to fix fee structure in consultation with the managements of three-degree colleges located in Srikakulam, Anantapur and Kurnool.