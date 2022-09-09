  
Three years as first citizen of Telangana far from easy, says Governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 9, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launching " Rediscovering Self in Selfless Service " compilation of 3rd year activities & initiatives. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: A combative Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday left no one in doubt that the past three years in office as the first citizen of Telangana were far from easy, but the “insults, hurdles, and non-responsiveness” of the state government to anything that goes from Raj Bhavan would not deter her from what she does — reach out to the people in need, and motivate and induce change even if the difference action makes is small.

Answering a spate of questions from mediapersons on subjects ranging from alleged protocol violation by the TRS government to the condition of state-run school and college hostels, top doctors heading to private hospitals for treatment instead of the ones they head, and allegations that she ‘plays politics’, the Governor said she was made of much sterner stuff than those creating hurdles to her work to throw her off track.

“When I took charge, I thought I should be committed to the position. Taking forward my initiatives was not an easy job. Even the highest office faced so many burdens,” she said referring to the alleged snubs on the protocol front, and narrated the instances of her visit to the Samakka Saralamma Jatara this year, and the ‘At Home’ function during the recent Independence Day celebrations.

For the visit to the Jatara, she said her office had requested a helicopter for her use but there was no word from the government. When she finally left by road on a journey that was around eight hours long, she was informed that the deities would have left for their forest abode by the time she reached.

She said she made it in time because she believed the deities would remain at the Jatara location as she wanted to pray for the tribals. “Some people may ask why this is being informed to the people. I am not saying this to point to anyone, but the highest office should be respected. If something is not being provided, let them inform. Why is the Governor’s  office treated like this,” she asked.

Dr Soundrarajan said, “Some truths should be revealed to the people of Telangana, whether the protocol or respect to the office are being followed. It is humiliating.”

She said the trend of ignoring Raj Bhavan had continued even during the ‘At Home’ function on Independence Day evening, for which Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was expected to attend but eventually did not.  “If the highest elected representative is not coming, they should have  informed us. First, they said they will come, then there was no message if they are coming or not. The system should be followed,” the Governor said.

