  
Nation Other News 08 Sep 2022 India, China begin d ...
Nation, In Other News

India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings PP-15 in eastern Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Sep 8, 2022, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 9:47 pm IST
NewsThe beginning of the disengagement process was an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, according to a joint statement by the two armies. (Representational Image)
 NewsThe beginning of the disengagement process was an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, according to a joint statement by the two armies. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, Indian and Chinese troops on Thursday began disengagement from the Gogra-Hotsprings general area (Patrolling Point-15) in the Ladakh sector "in a coordinated and planned way" after nearly 28 months of military stand-off, joint statement issued by both the countries said on Thursday.

The statement came before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan next week which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend.  There is speculation over whether the event will see a bilateral meeting between Modi and Jinping. If it comes through, it will be the first such talks between the two after the military stand-off between the two countries broke in April 2020.

The breakthrough on Thursday cames nearly one year after both sides had disengaged from another standoff — Patrolling Point 17A in Gogra — in the same sector. Since the stand-off began, disengagement has been achieved in Galwan, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and now Gogra-Hotsprings general area (Patrolling Point-15).

There is still the issue of stand-off at Demchock and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army forces blocking Indian troops from the patrolling at Depsang plains.

"On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," said the joint statement issued on Thursday. It is likely that a buffer zone will be set up which will put a freeze on patrolling by troops from both sides in the area.

The 16th round of Corps Commanders meeting between India and China was held in July at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in Ladakh.

However, a large number of troops along with tanks, artillery and air defence missile systems from the Chinese side are said to be deployed at frontline positions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China has also built massive military infrastructure all along the LAC. The tensions between the two sides will persist till China pulls back massive number of troops it brought to frontline at LAC in April 2020.

 

"It is a positive development but we can't say that we have achieved the status of pre-April 2020," said sources in the defence establishment.

After the disengagement from Gogra Post in August 2021 during the 12th round of Corps Commanders, it was believed that Hot Springs issued will be resolved quickly as it had in 2020 witnessed a partial roll-back of troops. However, Chinese dragged their feet on further disengagement from the Hot-Springs for more than a year.

In February 2021, Indian and Chinese troops had completed their disengagement from the most contentious friction point Pangong Tso in the Eastern Ladakh after nearly nine months of eyeball to eyeball military stand-off.

...
Tags: ladakh, new delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

PM inaugurates Kartavya Path, says slavery symbol, Rajpath now consigned to history

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world is not an ordinary achievement (Photo/Represetnational: PTI)

India becoming world's 5th largest economy no ordinary feat: PM Modi

Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement on

'Kartavya Path' to be pedestrian-friendly; four new underpasses built

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she and her counterparts in neighbouring Bihar and Jharkhand will join hands for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls (PTI file photo)

Opposition will unite to oust BJP from power in 2024: Mamata



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India to grow at 7.4% in FY23, continue at same level next year as well: FM

File photo of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Foundation laid for 21-km solar-roof cycling track on ORR

Minister K.T. Rama Rao said if everything went well, the cycling tracks would be opened to the public from summer next year. (Photo: Twitter)

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi's first school that will prepare students for armed forces

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated Delhi's first school that will prepare students for the armed forces. (Photo: AAP Twitter)

Depression likely over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is to witness heavy rainfall as a low pressure is likely to form over west central Bay of Bengal on September 7 and it would intensify into a depression, private website Skymet reported on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->