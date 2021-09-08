Nation Other News 08 Sep 2021 HC pulls up TS for i ...
Nation, In Other News

HC pulls up TS for ignoring PCB order on Ganesh immersion

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2021, 8:55 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 9:17 am IST
The bench also reminded the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee about its responsibilities during the 10-day Ganesha festival
The court faulted the GHMC commissioner and Hyderabad police commissioner for delay in filing their counters. Both of them were directed to apprise the court as to what measures they had taken to restrain devotees from immersing idols in Hussainsagar lake and the security arrangements made by the city police to restrain devotees thronging to Tank Bund. — Representational image/DC
 The court faulted the GHMC commissioner and Hyderabad police commissioner for delay in filing their counters. Both of them were directed to apprise the court as to what measures they had taken to restrain devotees from immersing idols in Hussainsagar lake and the security arrangements made by the city police to restrain devotees thronging to Tank Bund. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday took the state government to task for not following the directives of Central Pollution Control Board (PCB) in banning idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) using toxic synthetic colours.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice M.S. Ramchandra Rao and Justice T. Vinod Kumar observed that the government did not seem to be serious in enforcing the rules, and thereby causing pollution in the water bodies during the Ganesha Chaturthi festivities.

 

The bench was dealing with a contempt case filed by Mamidi Venu Madhav, an advocate, against the GHMC commissioner, the PCB and the Hyderabad police commissioner for not implementing the orders of the High Court in the writ petition filed by him. In his petition, Madhav sought a direction from the court to restrain people from immersing Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris in Hussainsagar as the lake has already reached the highest level of pollution due to continuous immersion of Ganesh idols.

Reacting to the government’s contention that it was educating people by issuing advisories to only use clay Ganesh idols, Justice  Rao observed that the government and its authorities were bound to enforce the prevailing laws, statutes or rules.

 

When government counsel tried to explain that all measures to clean up water bodies were taken up immediately after the immersion, the court commented that they were doing it with public money. “You are not interested in implementing the rules, but spending taxpayers’ money. It should be prevented,” the bench said.

Referring to congregations and rallies on the day of  immersion, long queues of vehicles towards Tank Bund from every corner of the city and heavy crowds at Hussainsagar, the court questioned the commissioners of the Hyderabad and surrounding commissionerates why they were not initiating to take steps to divert immersions to various other ponds, apart from Hussainsagar.

 

The bench also reminded the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee about its responsibilities during the 10-day Ganesha festival and more importantly on the day of visarjan (immersion).

L. Ravichander, senior counsel representing the Ustav Committee, explained the work of his client. But the court was not convinced and did not take his explanation into consideration.

The court faulted the GHMC commissioner and Hyderabad police commissioner for delay in filing their counters. Both of them were directed to apprise the court as to what measures they had taken to restrain devotees from immersing idols in Hussainsagar lake and the security arrangements made by the city police to restrain devotees thronging to Tank Bund.

 

Justice Ramachandra Rao observed, “The state government seems to be under the impression that this case is not important. It is really very sad to see the conduct of the state. In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state does not think that the PCB guidelines are important. The police commissioner has no time to file his counter affidavit and the GHMC filed the counter today at 10.25 am. If this is the case, when should the court pass its orders as the Ganesh festival commences on September 10 and when can the order of this court be given wide publicity?”  

 

As the Ganesha festival commences on September 10, the division bench may pronounce its orders in a day or two.

...
Tags: telangana high court, central pollution control board, pop ganesh idols, ganesh chaturthi, clay ganesh idols, hussainsagar, idol immersion, bhagyanagar ganesh utsav committee, covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI file photo)

WB Governor condemns bomb explosion incident outside MP Arjun Singh's residence

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in Khola Bhuyan village on the outskirts of Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

India records 37,875 fresh COVID-19 cases, 369 new fatalities

It is the responsibility of property buyers to ensure payment of appropriate stamp duty to the department. In case he or she has failed to pay duty for whatever reason, they will have to pay the deficit stamp duty for making the document of property registration legally valid. — Representational image/DC

Fake challan scam-hit will have to pay deficit stamp duty

Dengue cases were reported in Dummugudem, Pinapaka, Burgumpahad, Mulakalapalli, Kothagudem, Paloncha and Chandrugonda in Bhadradri district. The number of cases in these mandals ranged from five to ten. — Representational image/PTI

Stagnant water leads to rapid rise in dengue cases in Khammam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Transgenders get separate toilets at Delhi Metro

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signs (English and Hindi both), along with symbols for both categories -- 'Persons with Disability' and 'Transgenders' -- have been installed adjacent to these toilets. (Twitter)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Railways targets to deliver 102 trains by 2024 in newly floated tender

Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. (Photo; DC Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->