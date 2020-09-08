C Parthasarathi is Telangana's new State Election Commissioner

Newly appointed state election commissioner C Parthasarathi meets Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (left) accompanied by chief secretary Somesh Kumar (right). (Photo: Twitter/TelanganaCMO

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer C Parthasarathi has been appointed as the State

Election Commissioner of Telangana for a tenure of three years. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued the orders on Tuesday.

The post was vacant since the retirement of V Nagi Reddy in April this year.

Parthasarathi was commissioner for civil supplies after the formation of Telangana, and subsequently served as commissioner for information and public

relations and principal secretary of agriculture and cooperation.

He retired as director-general of the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) on April 30, 2020.

A graduate in agricultural sciences, Parthasarathi has an M.Sc. degree in agronomy from the Agriculture University at Rajendranagar.

Following his appointment, Parthasarathi met chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan accompanied by chief secretary Somesh Kumar.