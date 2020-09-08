168th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,280,613

91,723

Recovered

3,324,060

69,624

Deaths

72,830

1,008

Maharashtra92364165932227027 Andhra Pradesh5064934040744487 Tamil Nadu4692564101167928 Karnataka4043243007706534 Uttar Pradesh2718512057313976 Delhi1935261683244599 West Bengal1838651570293620 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana145163112587906 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Other News 08 Sep 2020 C Parthasarathi is T ...
Nation, In Other News

C Parthasarathi is Telangana's new State Election Commissioner

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2020, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2020, 11:44 pm IST
He is a former IAS officer who retired from service in Telangana in April
Newly appointed state election commissioner C Parthasarathi meets Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (left) accompanied by chief secretary Somesh Kumar (right). (Photo: Twitter/TelanganaCMO
 Newly appointed state election commissioner C Parthasarathi meets Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (left) accompanied by chief secretary Somesh Kumar (right). (Photo: Twitter/TelanganaCMO

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer C Parthasarathi has been appointed as the State
Election Commissioner of Telangana for a tenure of three years. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued the orders on Tuesday.

The post was vacant since the retirement of V Nagi Reddy in April this year.

 

Parthasarathi was commissioner for civil supplies after the formation of Telangana, and subsequently served as commissioner for information and public
relations and principal secretary of agriculture and cooperation.

He retired as director-general of the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) on April 30, 2020.

A graduate in agricultural sciences, Parthasarathi has an M.Sc. degree in agronomy from the Agriculture University at Rajendranagar.

Following his appointment, Parthasarathi met chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan accompanied by chief secretary Somesh Kumar.

 

 

...
Tags: c parthasarathi, telangana state election commissioner
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Class 9, Class 12 students can go to school on voluntary basis from September 21

An IAF fighter jet flies over the UT amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the region, in Ladakh, Sunday. (PTI)

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found, to be handed over soon

PLA soldiers seen in the general area of Mukhpari and Rezangla in Ladakh. The Indian Army said PLA soldiers attempted to capture an Indian post armed with machetes, spears and guns.

Tensions soar as India thwarts China's intimidatory move

An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 8, 2020. (AFP)

India, China must talk to each other to resolve issues, says Russia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India successfully tests hypersonic vehicle developed by DRDO

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully demonstrated the hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex in Odisha. — PTI photo

Pranab Mukherjee suffers septic shock, condition deteriorates: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee's health declines. (PTI Photo)

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

Representational image

FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for tampering PM’s bhoomi pujan photo

Congress's state Working President Jitu Patwari speaks to media. FIR against Patwari for tampering PM’s photograph. (File Photo- PTI )

Seven Odiya workers returning to Surat killed in ghastly bus accident

The mangled remains of the bus that collided with a truck near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, killing seven workers going to Surat. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham