Nation Other News 08 Sep 2019 Zomato lays off 541 ...
Nation, In Other News

Zomato lays off 541 employees across several teams as automation improves

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 8, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 10:48 am IST
The company is planning to introduce its Gold programme across multiple cities on its delivery platform.
The reason behind the move is an improved Zomato platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven bots and automation in resolving customer queries that has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries, the company said in a statement. (Representational Image)
 The reason behind the move is an improved Zomato platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven bots and automation in resolving customer queries that has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries, the company said in a statement. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India’s most popular food delivery platform Zomato on Saturday said it has laid off 541 people — 10 per cent of the company's strength — across customer, merchant and delivery partner support teams, reported news agency IANS.

The reason behind the move is an improved Zomato platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven bots and automation in resolving customer queries that has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries, the company said in a statement.

 

"While this has been a painful decision, to make the transition smoother, we have extended between two-month severance pay (based on tenure), family health insurance cover (till the end of January 2020) and career fair opportunities with companies," Zomato told IANS.

The company, which is at the loggerheads with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) over deep discounts in its fine-dining Gold programme, claimed it has improved the speed of service resolution and now only 7.5 per cent of its orders need support (down from 15 per cent in March).

"Over the last few months, we have seen our technology products and platforms evolve and improve significantly. This has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries," said the company.

Zomato said it hired over 1,200 people across functions (excluding its last-mile delivery fleet) and another over 400 off-rolls positions, and is currently hiring in technology, product and data sciences teams. The company is planning to introduce its Gold programme across multiple cities on its delivery platform.

The NRAI said on August 30 that there is an in-principle agreement between the association and the two major online delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, to resolve the issues of the industry including deep discounts.

However, Zomato is hell-bent on carrying on with its plans to make its Gold programme now available for delivery.

...
Tags: zomato, employees, jobs, nrai
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that nodal officers will now be appointed at the district level to ensure the safety of the women. (Photo: File)

Nodal officers at district level for women safety: Yogi Adityanath

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a complaint against a spa centre in Delhi's Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). (Representational Image)

DCW busts sex racket at spa centre in Delhi, case registered

A day-long bandh by the Valmiki community against the telecast of a controversial TV serial provoked incidents of violence in parts of Punjab on Saturday in which a man was shot at in Jalandhar. (Photo: File)

Amarinder Singh bans TV serial telecast in Punjab amid violent protests

Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday told a Delhi court that through her tweet, which former Union Minister MJ Akbar has termed

Priya Ramani on why she used the term ‘predator’ for M J Akbar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Chandrayaan 2 achieved 90-95 per cent of objectives,' says ISRO

Isro scientists at the Mission control centre monitor the proceedings. (Photo: ISRO)

DMK stages stir against railway examinations in English, Hindi

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo: File)

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

More than 5,000 fishermen were waiting for the wind to drop. (Photo: File)

Hours after Chandrayaan-2's glitch, NASA says 40 pc missions failed in last 60 years

The lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent. ISRO officials said, adding that the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 — second lunar mission — remains healthy and safe. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham