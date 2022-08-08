  
Nation, In Other News

Traffic task force team launched by Cyberabad police

Published Aug 8, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Cyberabad Traffic Task Force will function under the supervision of the Cyberabad Traffic DCP T. Srinivas Rao, and attend to calls related to traffic slowdown and jams in the jurisdiction. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police said that in a first of its kind initiative they had launched a traffic task force team on Sunday which would help in easing the movement of vehicles in the busy corridors of Cyberabad. Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra flagged off six bike-borne teams, each comprising two policemen.

The commissioner said that the Cyberabad Traffic Task Force will function under the supervision of the Cyberabad Traffic DCP T. Srinivas Rao, and attend to calls related to traffic slowdown and jams in the jurisdiction.

The main focus of the task Force will be the road between Madhapur and IKEA junction, Durgam Cheruvu bridge to Jubilee Hills Road No 45 and nearby routes that witness frequenty witness traffic slowdowns, Raveendra said. Depending upon the demand, the task force would be moved to other areas when required.

“A sub-inspector level officer will be in-charge of the teams. The traffic task force is provided with six motorcycles. During peak hours when there is heavy flow of traffic the cops will move around and swiftly act wherever there are vehicle breakdown or water clogging to ensure smooth flow of vehicles,” he said.

The vehicles are affixed with a siren and a public address system while the policemen are provided with body-worn cameras, breathalyers, wireless communication set and LED baton. “These teams will double up as crime control parties. Whenever there are instances of chain snatching or other crime, they will help in nabbing the offenders. The teams will be alerted from the police control room,” Raveendra said.

 

