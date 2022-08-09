JEE: Five students each from TS, AP get 100 NTA score

HYDERABAD: Five students each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were among the 24 nationwide who got the perfect score in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Result of five candidates has been withheld by the agency for using unfair means.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh topped the list with 100 NTA score followed by Rajasthan (four) and Uttar Pradesh (two) as well as one candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Jharkhand.

The top scorers from Telangana were Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth V.V.S, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay.

Menda Hima Vamsi, Koyyana Suhas, Palli Jalajakshi, Penikalapati Ravi Kishore, Polisetty Karthikeya were the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh.

The female topper from Telangana, Chanda Moumitha, scored 99.98. In the SC category, Kakara Jashwanth from Telangana scored 99.98 percentile. In the ST category, Maloth Vishal Nayak scored 99.83. Under the PwD category (person with disability), Gaikoti Vignesh from Telangana scored 99.87 score followed by Mandala Rahul who secured the fifth rank by scoring 99.79 score.

The NTA had conducted the JEE (Main) for Paper 1 of BE/BTech in two sessions in computer based test (CBT) mode. The examination was conducted in 13 languages at 622 centres in 440 cities including 17 outside India.

The number of common candidates registered in both sessions (June/July) was 4,68,205 and the number of common candidates who attended both sessions was 4,04,256. The total number of unique candidates registered in both sessions (June and July) was 10,26,799 of whom 9,05,590 appeared.

An official explained that the NTA score was not the same as percentage of marks.

“NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees,” the official said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages. The second session of JEE-Main is scheduled from July 21 to 30.

After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2022, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores.