  
Jobs & Education 08 Aug 2022 JEE: Five students e ...
Jobs & Education

JEE: Five students each from TS, AP get 100 NTA score

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Aug 9, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh topped the list with 100 NTA score. (Representational Image)
 Telangana and Andhra Pradesh topped the list with 100 NTA score. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: Five students each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were among the 24 nationwide who got the perfect score in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Result of five candidates has been withheld by the agency for using unfair means.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh topped the list with 100 NTA score followed by Rajasthan (four) and Uttar Pradesh (two) as well as one candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Jharkhand.
The top scorers from Telangana were Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj Kurukunda, Jasti Yashwanth V.V.S, Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya and Aniket Chattopadhyay.
Menda Hima Vamsi, Koyyana Suhas, Palli Jalajakshi, Penikalapati Ravi Kishore, Polisetty Karthikeya were the top scorers from Andhra Pradesh.

The female topper from Telangana, Chanda Moumitha, scored 99.98. In the SC category, Kakara Jashwanth from Telangana scored 99.98 percentile. In the ST category, Maloth Vishal Nayak scored 99.83. Under the PwD category (person with disability), Gaikoti Vignesh from Telangana scored 99.87 score followed by Mandala Rahul who secured the fifth rank by scoring 99.79 score.  

The NTA had conducted the JEE (Main) for Paper 1 of BE/BTech in two sessions in computer based test (CBT) mode. The examination was conducted in 13 languages at 622 centres in 440 cities including 17 outside India.

The number of common candidates registered in both sessions (June/July) was 4,68,205 and the number of common candidates who attended both sessions was 4,04,256. The total number of unique candidates registered in both sessions (June and July) was 10,26,799 of whom 9,05,590 appeared.

An official explained that the NTA score was not the same as percentage of marks.

“NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees,” the official said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages. The second session of JEE-Main is scheduled from July 21 to 30.

After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2022, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores.

...
Tags: jee (main), telangana news, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

Some 88 per cent of the 42,496 candidates have qualified for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET-2022) as per the results declared by Andhra University (AU) on Monday. (Representational Photo:DC)

ICET-22 results released, rankers aim to join national institutions

The thrust areas for revamp of the government schools under Nadu-Nedu were introduction of toilets with tap water, drinking water facility, major and minor repairs, electrification with tube lights and fans, furniture, green chalkboard, painting of the entire school, English Lab, kitchen and compound wall. — Representational Image/DC

Nadu Nedu, other schemes raise enrolment in AP government schools

The government sanctioned the colleges and upgrading of attached general hospitals in all districts with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats each, at estimated costs ranging from Rs 150 crore to Rs 235 crore. (Image via ANI)

Nod for eight new medical colleges in TS

Students pursuing MBBS courses too in private medical colleges are having to pay up higher amounts in different ways. (DC Representational Photo)

Private medical colleges in AP flout norms to collect extra fee from students



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

ICET-22 results released, rankers aim to join national institutions

Some 88 per cent of the 42,496 candidates have qualified for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET-2022) as per the results declared by Andhra University (AU) on Monday. (Representational Photo:DC)

Nadu Nedu, other schemes raise enrolment in AP government schools

The thrust areas for revamp of the government schools under Nadu-Nedu were introduction of toilets with tap water, drinking water facility, major and minor repairs, electrification with tube lights and fans, furniture, green chalkboard, painting of the entire school, English Lab, kitchen and compound wall. — Representational Image/DC

Nod for eight new medical colleges in TS

The government sanctioned the colleges and upgrading of attached general hospitals in all districts with an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats each, at estimated costs ranging from Rs 150 crore to Rs 235 crore. (Image via ANI)

Private medical colleges in AP flout norms to collect extra fee from students

Students pursuing MBBS courses too in private medical colleges are having to pay up higher amounts in different ways. (DC Representational Photo)

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->