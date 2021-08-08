Nation Other News 08 Aug 2021 Sajjala, Mekapati pr ...
Nation, In Other News

Sajjala, Mekapati promote conventional handloom

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 8, 2021, 8:45 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 9:50 am IST
Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that state government will distribute Rs 200 crore to weavers on Augt 10, under Nethanna Nestham scheme
Minister Gautham Reddy pointed out that in keeping with the promise of Chief Minister, Rs. 600 crore had been extended to weavers last year. — DC Image/Narayana Rao
 Minister Gautham Reddy pointed out that in keeping with the promise of Chief Minister, Rs. 600 crore had been extended to weavers last year. — DC Image/Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and industries minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy have sought promotion of conventional handloom clothes to help weavers' community.
Attending the Seventh National Weavers Day celebrations here on Saturday, the duo advised weavers to introduce modern designs in their handlooms for attracting younger generations.

On the occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that state government will distribute Rs 200 crore to weavers on Tuesday, August 10, under Nethanna Nestham welfare scheme. He said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had realised the hardships faced by handloom workers during his Padayatra days. He is thus depositing into each weaver family’s bank account Rs 24,000 using which they can expand their business. The government is taking measures to also provide training to those interested in learning latest weaving technology.

 

Minister Gautham Reddy recalled suicides by 48 handloom workers in Dharmavaram during the previous TD government’s rule. He pointed out that in keeping with the promise of Chief Minister, Rs. 600 crore had been extended to weavers last year. Another Rs 200 crore will be distributed to weavers on Tuesday, August 10.

APCO chairman Ch. Mohan Rao said the state government is providing financial support to weavers like never before. Products of handloom workers are being marketed through APCO’s 108 showrooms throughout AP.
Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLC Potula Sunitha, MLA Malladi Vishnu, handloom, textiles director P. Arjuna Rao and others participated in the programme.

 

Meanwhile, TD MLC Nara Lokesh on Saturday demanded that the state government immediately restore subsidies, benefits, and disaster relief assistance for overall development of weavers in the state.

Conveying his greetings to weavers on occasion of National Handloom Day on Saturday, Lokesh said it is unfortunate that YSRCP regime has stopped giving Rs. 50,000 worth of incentives and concessions to each weaver family per year.

...
Tags: sajjala ramakrishna reddy, mekapati gautham reddy, handloom clothes, seventh national weavers day celebrations, nethanna nestham, ys jagan mohan reddy, padayatra days, dharmavaram, weavers' suicides, nara lokesh, apco chairman ch. mohan rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. (Representational image: PTI)

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids across 8 districts in J-K

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on August 7, 2020. (PTI file photo)

Kozhikode crash: final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased

Any persons found violating the measures in the two districts will be liable under the relevant provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Representational image: PTI)

COVID-19: Night curfew to continue in Karnataka's Ballari, Vijayanagara

Anand Rao lying unconscious on a chair in a pool of blood and the service gun was lying on the ground (Representational image)

RPF head constable commits suicide at Renigunta railway station



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Russia, France congratulate India on assuming UNSC presidency

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (Photo: AFP/File)

PVR Cinemas to reopen its theatres with 100 per cent vaccinated staff

The multiplex chain said it will continue to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), mandated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, as part of normal safety and hygiene standards. (Representational Image/PTI)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->