Sajjala, Mekapati promote conventional handloom

VIJAYAWADA: Advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and industries minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy have sought promotion of conventional handloom clothes to help weavers' community.

Attending the Seventh National Weavers Day celebrations here on Saturday, the duo advised weavers to introduce modern designs in their handlooms for attracting younger generations.

On the occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that state government will distribute Rs 200 crore to weavers on Tuesday, August 10, under Nethanna Nestham welfare scheme. He said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had realised the hardships faced by handloom workers during his Padayatra days. He is thus depositing into each weaver family’s bank account Rs 24,000 using which they can expand their business. The government is taking measures to also provide training to those interested in learning latest weaving technology.

Minister Gautham Reddy recalled suicides by 48 handloom workers in Dharmavaram during the previous TD government’s rule. He pointed out that in keeping with the promise of Chief Minister, Rs. 600 crore had been extended to weavers last year. Another Rs 200 crore will be distributed to weavers on Tuesday, August 10.

APCO chairman Ch. Mohan Rao said the state government is providing financial support to weavers like never before. Products of handloom workers are being marketed through APCO’s 108 showrooms throughout AP.

Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLC Potula Sunitha, MLA Malladi Vishnu, handloom, textiles director P. Arjuna Rao and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, TD MLC Nara Lokesh on Saturday demanded that the state government immediately restore subsidies, benefits, and disaster relief assistance for overall development of weavers in the state.

Conveying his greetings to weavers on occasion of National Handloom Day on Saturday, Lokesh said it is unfortunate that YSRCP regime has stopped giving Rs. 50,000 worth of incentives and concessions to each weaver family per year.