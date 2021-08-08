Nation Other News 08 Aug 2021 Kerala Tourism depar ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala Tourism department to hold virtual Onam celebrations this year: Minister

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
Kerala's arts, culture, food varieties and prominent tourist destinations would be showcased virtually
Tourism department would be celebrating Onam virtually this year in order to promote domestic tourism and bring together Malayalees all over the world on a digital platform. (Representational image: DC file)
 Tourism department would be celebrating Onam virtually this year in order to promote domestic tourism and bring together Malayalees all over the world on a digital platform. (Representational image: DC file)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Sunday said the Tourism department would be celebrating Onam virtually this year in order to promote domestic tourism and bring together Malayalees all over the world on a digital platform in view of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The minister, at a press meet, said that the state government was working to revive domestic tourism by identifying unexplored tourist destinations in various districts and collating them on an app so that they can be brought to everyone's attention worldwide.

 

He said the step was being taken as due to the pandemic, from March 2020 till December 2020 the tourism sector suffered a loss of Rs 33,000 crore and foreign exchange earnings went down by Rs 7,000 crore.

Even the number of tourists, both domestic and foreign, has come down tremendously since 2016, he added.

Speaking on the topic of virtual Onam celebrations, the minister said as part of this new initiative, Kerala's arts, culture, food varieties and prominent tourist destinations would be showcased virtually with the help of visual media and other means.

 

He said the event would be inaugurated on August 14 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

There will also be a 'world flower arrangement competition' as part of this initiative and online registrations for the same will commence from August 10, he added.

As part of the competition, Malayalees all over the world can upload their 'onampookkalam' or flower arrangement on the Tourism department's digital platform.

The minister also said this step was taken as Onam celebrations had to be put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation was still continuing.

 

On identification and development of unexplored tourist destinations, the minister said meetings have been held at panchayat level in all the districts of the state and maps have been made of such places in each panchayat.

These maps would be collated and uploaded on the app so that people world over can see the new destinations for travel and exploration, he said.

He said another idea behind the virtual Onam celebrations was to convert every Malayalee in the world into a brand ambassador of Kerala tourism.

...
Tags: onam celebrations, kerala onam, kerala tourism minister pa mohammed riyas, virtual onam, kerala tourism, covid-19 travel restrictions
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Y.V. Subba Reddy (DC file photo)

Subba Reeddy reappointed as TTD Chairman

Shiv Sena members enact 'Pitru Tharpanam' ritual in front of the Kerala Secretariat, demanding permission to perform 'Karkidaka Vavu' in temples, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, August 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Kerala lockdown restrictions force people to perform 'Bali Tharpanam' rituals at home

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. (Representational image: PTI)

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids across 8 districts in J-K

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on August 7, 2020. (PTI file photo)

Kozhikode crash: final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Russia, France congratulate India on assuming UNSC presidency

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (Photo: AFP/File)

PVR Cinemas to reopen its theatres with 100 per cent vaccinated staff

The multiplex chain said it will continue to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), mandated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, as part of normal safety and hygiene standards. (Representational Image/PTI)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->