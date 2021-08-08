Nation Other News 08 Aug 2021 200-bed Covid care s ...
Nation, In Other News

200-bed Covid care shed in Anantapur dismantled

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 8, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 12:03 am IST
State government had spent Rs 3.53 crore for establishing this temporary Covid care centre on May 24
A file photo of COVID-19 patient receiving treatment at the COVID care centre at CWG Village in New Delhi. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 A file photo of COVID-19 patient receiving treatment at the COVID care centre at CWG Village in New Delhi. (Representational Photo:PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Dismantling of 200-bed capacity temporary Covid hospital, established in German sheds near the Anantapur Super Specialty Hospital, is troubling people due to fears of Covid-19 third wave hitting AP in the coming weeks.

State government had spent Rs 3.53 crore for establishing this temporary Covid care centre on May 24. But the same has been dismantled on Saturday. Officials said the structure has been removed as the temporary hospital had hardly served 100 patients during the second wave lasting two-and-a-half months.

 

Various sections have protested against the dismantling even as state and central governments have been cautioning against possible third wave. Due to severity of the pandemic during the second wave, the district had constructed two Covid care centres – one at Tadipatri closer to Arja Steel Plant and the other opposite to super specialty hospital in Anantapur. These facilities, as per the government website, had more than 30 ventilator beds, 180 oxygen beds, 140 ICU beds and 300 ordinary beds.

At least Rs 3.53 crore had been spent on temporary pandals, beds, fans, carpets, electricity and toilets in the hospital. But it is shocking that while the government is on one side preparing for the third wave, it is dismantling the 80-day-old hospital.

 

Incidentally, Anantapur has the 5th highest Covid-19 cases as well as number of deaths among the 13 districts. According to officials, a large number of Coronavirus patients had gone to Bengaluru for treatment due to lack of hospital beds with oxygen supply in the district during the second wave.
Sources revealed that the hospital has been dismantled as the two-month contract for the same has ended.

Praja Science Vedika president Dr. Suresh Babu and district secretary B.N. Prasad have taken objection to district administration dismantling the hospital.

 

...
Tags: covid care center, covid hospital, anantapur, temporary covid care
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

According to these schools, 90 percent of students have not paid the fees for the last academic year, because they got the assurance of getting promoted to the higher classes without any exams. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Private teachers ask Telangana govt to resume aid

Fuel prices touching Rs 100 per litre generated huge revenues for the government in the form of VAT while major revenue collections came from liquor sales, also in the form of VAT. — PTI

Commercial taxes help TS implement new schemes

A child undergoes swab test by medical staff for COVID -19 at Public Health Centre at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam. (Representational Photo:DC)

AP targets zero mortality in third Covid wave

Statue of DMK patriarch Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in Chennai. (PTI photo)

On Karunanidhi's death anniversary, CM Stalin asks cadres to preserve DMK rule in TN



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi govt to recommend doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Goa CM under fire for asking why rape victims were on beach late at night

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Twitter)

Telangana encounter killings: SC grants Sirpurkar panel 6 months to file report

Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)

Mapping of multiple sclerosis cases begins

MS is a rare progressive disease of the nervous system. Representational Image. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->