200-bed Covid care shed in Anantapur dismantled

ANANTAPUR: Dismantling of 200-bed capacity temporary Covid hospital, established in German sheds near the Anantapur Super Specialty Hospital, is troubling people due to fears of Covid-19 third wave hitting AP in the coming weeks.

State government had spent Rs 3.53 crore for establishing this temporary Covid care centre on May 24. But the same has been dismantled on Saturday. Officials said the structure has been removed as the temporary hospital had hardly served 100 patients during the second wave lasting two-and-a-half months.

Various sections have protested against the dismantling even as state and central governments have been cautioning against possible third wave. Due to severity of the pandemic during the second wave, the district had constructed two Covid care centres – one at Tadipatri closer to Arja Steel Plant and the other opposite to super specialty hospital in Anantapur. These facilities, as per the government website, had more than 30 ventilator beds, 180 oxygen beds, 140 ICU beds and 300 ordinary beds.

At least Rs 3.53 crore had been spent on temporary pandals, beds, fans, carpets, electricity and toilets in the hospital. But it is shocking that while the government is on one side preparing for the third wave, it is dismantling the 80-day-old hospital.

Incidentally, Anantapur has the 5th highest Covid-19 cases as well as number of deaths among the 13 districts. According to officials, a large number of Coronavirus patients had gone to Bengaluru for treatment due to lack of hospital beds with oxygen supply in the district during the second wave.

Sources revealed that the hospital has been dismantled as the two-month contract for the same has ended.

Praja Science Vedika president Dr. Suresh Babu and district secretary B.N. Prasad have taken objection to district administration dismantling the hospital.