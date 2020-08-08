136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,085,124

59,715

Recovered

1,423,899

46,617

Deaths

42,552

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7525753239601 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Other News 08 Aug 2020 Probe begins into pl ...
Nation, In Other News

Probe begins into plane crash at Kozhikode airport

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2020, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2020, 2:49 pm IST
Toll rises to 19 as black box of Air India Exrpess flight is recovered
The rubble of an Air India Express plane that crashed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday night, August 7, 2020.(PTI)
 The rubble of an Air India Express plane that crashed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday night, August 7, 2020.(PTI)

Kozhikode: The black box of the ill-fated Air India Express flight that crashed at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala has been recovered even as the toll in the Friday nigh disaster rose to 18 with another passenger succumbing on Saturday.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 190 people on board, overshot the tabletop runway at the airport while landing in heavy rain and fell 35 feet down a slop and broke into two.

 

Investigations into the cause of the mishap are underway with top officials of the airlines and aviation regulator DGCA rushing here.

As authorities launched investigations into the crash, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Kozhikode to take stock of the situation and implementation of relief measures.

"Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) is conducting investigations," Puri tweeted.

 

An official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the DFDR and CVR are with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and will be sent to Delhi for further investigation.

Puri announced Rs 10 lakh interim relief for each of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan said one more passenger succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to 18. Barring one, all those who had perished in the accident have been identified, he told reporters.

 

The condition of 16 passengers among 149 those admitted to various hospitals, was serious, he said.

Amid the tragedy, a coroanvirus scare has  surfaced with samples of one of the passengers who died in the mishap testing positive for the pathogen. Kerala health minister K K Shailaja has asked all those who took part in the rescue operation to go on self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and get themselves tested.

Air India Express said four crew members of the flight were safe, while the employees union of the low-cost air carrier said they were under treatment in hospital for injuries.

 

...
Tags: kozhikode air crash, air india express plane crash, black box kozhikode crash
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

BSF shoots dead one Pakistani intruder along India-Pakistan border in Barmer

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Kozhikode plane crash: In July, DGCA issued notice to airport over safety lapses

President Ram Nath Kovind swears in GC Murmu as the CAG. (PTI)

Former J-K Lt Governor GC Murmu sworn-in as India's 14th CAG

Union health ministry has asked states/UTs to test people like vendors and grocers.

Grocery shops, vegetable vendors potential spreaders of coronavirus: Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hundreds from Telangana, AP still stranded in Middle East

Indian nationals gather at Dubai airport before leaving the Gulf nation on a flight back to their country (AFP)

No support for corona positive visually impaired inmates at Nature Cure Hospital

Nature Cure Hospital at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)

Kerala to decide on complete lockdown on Monday

Representational image (PTI)

What infrastructure? Help us pay employee salaries, pension first: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry indicated that owing to a financial crunch, all its infrastructure projects will be affected

Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya: Here's all about Ram Lalla's costume for the big day

Two sets of dresses have been made — one is green, while the other is orange. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham