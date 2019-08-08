‘Can’t accept more friend requests’ tweets Ladakh BJP MP after Article 370 speech

In his 17-minute speech, Jamyang welcomed the government’s decision on Kashmir and said the plea of the people of Ladakh had finally been accepted. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the speech by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Article 370, the Ladakh MP on Wednesday revealed that he was receiving plenty of friend requests on Facebook.

Taking to Twitter, Namgyal said, “I cannot accept more friend request on Facebook Account as the limit of 5000 is crossed. So may please hit like and stay tuned with my official Facebook page attached here.”

I cannot accept more friend request on Facebook Account as the limit of 5000 is crossed. So may please hit like and stay tuned with my official Facebook page attached here:https://t.co/k7syTHZ0k6 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 7, 2019

On Tuesday, PM Modi said that Namgyal delivered “an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha”.

“He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!” Modi tweeted.

My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear! https://t.co/XN8dGcTwx6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

In his 17-minute speech, Jamyang welcomed the government’s decision on Kashmir and said the plea of the people of Ladakh had finally been accepted. “Modi hain toh mumkin hain” (If Modi is there it is possible), he said.