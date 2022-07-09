  
Heavy rains forecast for North Andhra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Jul 9, 2022, 1:45 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2022, 1:45 am IST
 Heavy rains lashed parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday. (Photo: DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is likely in north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four days. There is also forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall activity in south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next two days. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema region for the next two days, said an IMD report on Friday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Tiruvuru in Krishna district recorded 11 cm rainfall while Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district recorded 7 cm. Similarly, a few areas in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Krishna districts recorded 3 cm to 5 cm rainfall on Friday.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40–50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Saturday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on Saturday, the IMD report said.

 

...
