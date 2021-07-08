Nambi Narayanan's false implication delayed India's cryo tech development: CBI

Kochi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday opposed in the Kerala High Court the bail pleas by two former Kerala Police officers, who were involved in the arrest of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in a 1994 espionage case.

CBI said that they falsely implicated Nambi Narayanan in a "concocted case".

CBI also stated that the nature and gravity of the offences also had a big impact on the technological development of cryogenic, which was delayed due to the false implication of Nambi Narayanan and the news related to it.

CBI submitted this in court while opposing the anticipatory bail pleas of S Vijayan and S Thampi Durga Dutt who were the police officers and accused in a case registered by the CBI for torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case.

Through P Vijayakumar, Assistant Solicitor General of India, CBI submitted that "Both the petitioners had played an active role and concocted an espionage case in pursuance of the conspiracy with the other accused in the FIR and other unknown persons. The petitioners in his petition have not substantiated the allegation that this is a false case against them and its registration is actuated by malafide on the part of defacto complaint or on the part of the investigating agency. The nature and gravity of the offences also had a big impact on the technological development of cryogenic, which was delayed due to the false implication of Nambi Narayanan and the news related to it."

It further stated, "Since it is related to national interest and a crime against scientists, society at large has an interest in this case. The chances of an international conspiracy, if any, may also form part of the investigation when the investigation advances further. Hence the petitioners are not entitled to an extraordinary remedy under section 438 crpc as prayed for by them.

It is relevant to mention hear that the offence alleged against the accused are serious in nature. An eminent scientist, serving in one of India's premier institutions has been made to suffer and after taking note of the same, the Apex Court ordered compensation and directed for necessary investigation.

It is also submitted that the alleged interrogations happened mainly in the interrogation rooms.

"The main will be uninformed persons or the persons in government service. The petitioners are still very influential as they were seated in the offices of power in the Kerala Police. Granting anticipatory bail to them will also induce fear in the minds of probable witnesses who may be otherwise willing to speak the truth," CBI said.