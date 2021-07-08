Nation Other News 08 Jul 2021 Nambi Narayanan' ...
Nation, In Other News

Nambi Narayanan's false implication delayed India's cryo tech development: CBI

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 10:08 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 10:08 am IST
CBI said that they falsely implicated Nambi Narayanan in a 'concocted case'
Two police officers were involved in torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Two police officers were involved in torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kochi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday opposed in the Kerala High Court the bail pleas by two former Kerala Police officers, who were involved in the arrest of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in a 1994 espionage case.

CBI said that they falsely implicated Nambi Narayanan in a "concocted case".

 

CBI also stated that the nature and gravity of the offences also had a big impact on the technological development of cryogenic, which was delayed due to the false implication of Nambi Narayanan and the news related to it.

CBI submitted this in court while opposing the anticipatory bail pleas of S Vijayan and S Thampi Durga Dutt who were the police officers and accused in a case registered by the CBI for torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case.

Through P Vijayakumar, Assistant Solicitor General of India, CBI submitted that "Both the petitioners had played an active role and concocted an espionage case in pursuance of the conspiracy with the other accused in the FIR and other unknown persons. The petitioners in his petition have not substantiated the allegation that this is a false case against them and its registration is actuated by malafide on the part of defacto complaint or on the part of the investigating agency. The nature and gravity of the offences also had a big impact on the technological development of cryogenic, which was delayed due to the false implication of Nambi Narayanan and the news related to it."

 

It further stated, "Since it is related to national interest and a crime against scientists, society at large has an interest in this case. The chances of an international conspiracy, if any, may also form part of the investigation when the investigation advances further. Hence the petitioners are not entitled to an extraordinary remedy under section 438 crpc as prayed for by them.

It is relevant to mention hear that the offence alleged against the accused are serious in nature. An eminent scientist, serving in one of India's premier institutions has been made to suffer and after taking note of the same, the Apex Court ordered compensation and directed for necessary investigation.
It is also submitted that the alleged interrogations happened mainly in the interrogation rooms.

 

"The main will be uninformed persons or the persons in government service. The petitioners are still very influential as they were seated in the offices of power in the Kerala Police. Granting anticipatory bail to them will also induce fear in the minds of probable witnesses who may be otherwise willing to speak the truth," CBI said.

...
Tags: indian space research organisation (isro), isro espionage case, isro spy case, nambi narayanan, s nambi narayanan
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India records 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

Virbhadra Singh was 87. (Photo: PTI)

Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies of post-COVID complications

The meeting was chaired by party president Pawan Kalyan and PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar. (DC Image/File)

Andhra-Telangana water dispute: Jana Sena to form committee of irrigation experts

KR Srinivas Rao, a retired Air India employee, said he always wanted to serve people in need. (Photo: Twitter/@adv_chandnishah)

70-year-old Hyderabad man cycles his way to help people in need amid COVID pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Delhi govt's new excise policy allows bars to operate till 3 am

Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad airport implements video analytics to enhance passenger safety

IoT security cameras and AI video analytics have been implemented at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touch-points. (PTI photo)

Telangana meets 25% kharif target in June, thanks to copious rains

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Centre had allotted 25.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers quota to Telangana for kharif of which 8.38 lakh metric tonnes including 4.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea stocks were available in the state at present. (AFP Photo)

Activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of his bail hearing

Swamy's health condition was critical for the last one month. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham