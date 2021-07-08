Nation Other News 08 Jul 2021 International flight ...
International flight operations from Vijayawada airport likely to start from July 15

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 11:16 am IST
The airport has been expanded to 837 acres and a new runway will be useful for international flights
Krishna district collector J Nivas on Wednesday inspected the airport expansion works and held a review meeting with airport and revenue authorities. (DC FIle)
Krishna: With the extended runway likely to become operational from July 15, Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram is gearing up to start international flights.

Krishna district collector J Nivas on Wednesday inspected the airport expansion works and held a review meeting with airport and revenue authorities.

 

Later while speaking to the media, the collector said that the Vijayawada International Airport Gannavaram has been expanded to 837 acres and a new runway will be useful for international flights.

"The new runway will be useful for international flights. The allocation of plots and R&R packages to the displaced is complete. The plots will be allocated to the displaced in lottery method at R&R colony, Davajigudem. And all infrastructure facilities will be made available there," said Nivas.

"The airport will be inaugurated on July 15," he added.

 

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


