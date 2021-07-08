Nation Other News 08 Jul 2021 70-year-old Hyderaba ...
Nation, In Other News

70-year-old Hyderabad man cycles his way to help people in need amid COVID pandemic

ANI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 7:55 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 7:55 am IST
With his passion for cycling and his aspiration to help the needy, he got a platform to combine both
KR Srinivas Rao, a retired Air India employee, said he always wanted to serve people in need. (Photo: Twitter/@adv_chandnishah)
 KR Srinivas Rao, a retired Air India employee, said he always wanted to serve people in need. (Photo: Twitter/@adv_chandnishah)

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old man from Hyderabad has been paddling his way on a bicycle to help people who are in need, especially during the COVID pandemic.

KR Srinivas Rao, a retired Air India employee, said he always wanted to serve people in need and after his retirement, he got a chance to fulfil his aspiration.

 

With his passion for cycling and his aspiration to help the needy, he got a platform to combine both, said the retired Air India employee.

"When the COVID-19 cases were at the peak, I joined a Hyderabad-based organisation Hyderabad Relief Riders, who aim to bring awareness about cycling and further during the pandemic. The organisation was able to serve the needy with their requirements of either groceries or medicine and deliver them to the doorsteps through cycling," said Srinivas.

To keep himself engaged after his retirement, Srinivas said he started playing table tennis and has made it a habit of cycling near his residence.
Srinivas further advised that people must come forward and help those who are in need.

 

"Keeping in mind the environmental crisis, people must take initiative to use a cycle at least for shorter distances," he added.

...
Tags: hyderabad covid help, hyderabad covid update
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India records 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

Two police officers were involved in torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan's false implication delayed India's cryo tech development: CBI

Virbhadra Singh was 87. (Photo: PTI)

Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies of post-COVID complications

The meeting was chaired by party president Pawan Kalyan and PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar. (DC Image/File)

Andhra-Telangana water dispute: Jana Sena to form committee of irrigation experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Delhi govt's new excise policy allows bars to operate till 3 am

Customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad airport implements video analytics to enhance passenger safety

IoT security cameras and AI video analytics have been implemented at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touch-points. (PTI photo)

Telangana meets 25% kharif target in June, thanks to copious rains

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Centre had allotted 25.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers quota to Telangana for kharif of which 8.38 lakh metric tonnes including 4.35 lakh metric tonnes of urea stocks were available in the state at present. (AFP Photo)

Activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of his bail hearing

Swamy's health condition was critical for the last one month. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham