Nation Other News 08 Jun 2022 After leak, PCB shut ...
Nation, In Other News

After leak, PCB shuts down Porus Labs, Brandix unit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Jun 8, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 7:35 am IST
The state pollution control board shut down the Porus Laboratories at Akkireddygudem following the mishap that claimed 6 lives in April last
Though the PCB did not mention a link with the gas leak in Seeds Intimate, sources said it was likely that the board issued the orders after the samples collected by the joint committee showed gas could have emanated from the laboratories and entered the AC ducts of the Seeds. — By arrangement
 Though the PCB did not mention a link with the gas leak in Seeds Intimate, sources said it was likely that the board issued the orders after the samples collected by the joint committee showed gas could have emanated from the laboratories and entered the AC ducts of the Seeds. — By arrangement

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Tuesday issued a ‘Stop Production Order’ to Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd, located in APSEZ, APIIC, Moturupalem village of Rambilli mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

The order was issued under Section 33 (A) of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 1988 and under Sec.31 (A) of Air (Prevention and  Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 1987. The orders called for an immediate stop to all manufacturing activities at the industry.

 

Though the PCB did not mention a link with the gas leak in Seeds Intimate, sources said it was likely that the board issued the orders after the samples collected by the joint committee showed gas could have emanated from the laboratories and entered the AC ducts of the Seeds.

The board also shut down the incinerator located within the Brandix Complex, up until the report arrived from IICT, Hyderabad.

The state pollution control board shut down the Porus Laboratories at Akkireddygudem following the mishap that claimed six lives in April last.

 

Meanwhile, TD workers led by Yelamanchili party president Nageswara Rao staged a dharna at the main entrance of the Brandix India Apparel City. They demanded a Rs 5 lakh compensation to each of the women workers hospitalised after inhaling the gas.

Rao told the media that the women were not getting proper treatment at the PHCs and hence were getting admitted at corporate hospitals, spending thousands of rupees.

“Pregnant women may be spending more to save their babies,’’ said another leader.

When these workers staged a protest at industry minister Gudivada Amarnath’s review meeting at APIIC building on Monday, the minister had assured them that the company would pay adequate compensation.

 

...
Tags: porus laboratories akkireddygudem, stop production order to porus labs, gas leak seeds intimate, td workers dharna brandix india apparel
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Once a victim stops making the payment and lodges a complaint with the police, the cybercriminals deactivate the WhatsApp number from which they are communicating. (Representational image)

Conmen use new tricks to cheat people

The police recovered 551 counterfeit notes of Rs.500 face value, 90 counterfeit notes of Rs.2,000 face value and 300 counterfeit notes of Rs.200 face value. (Representational image)

Fake currency gang busted, 8 arrested

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is working on modalities for the same, which will be held under the title of ‘Praja Deevena.’ (DC)

Ahead of polls, Congress plans 6-month yatra

All eyes are now on withdrawal of nominations, which can be done till 3 pm June 9. (Representational image: PTI)

15 in fray for Atmakur bypoll after scrutiny



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)

Coal shortage in power plants: Centre advises states to place orders for imports

As per the data presented by CEA in the meeting, it was noted that the States of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have placed orders for the import of coal, while Punjab and Gujarat are in the advanced stage of finalisation of the tenders; and the other States need to put extra efforts to import the coal for blending at their power plants in time.— Representational image

Filmmakers throng scenic Kashmir for outdoor shooting

In January 2021, Bollywood’s big banners arrived in Kashmir Valley, “giving a major shot in the arm to the tourism sector which was facing huge losses”. (Representational image: PTI)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->