After leak, PCB shuts down Porus Labs, Brandix unit

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Tuesday issued a ‘Stop Production Order’ to Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd, located in APSEZ, APIIC, Moturupalem village of Rambilli mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

The order was issued under Section 33 (A) of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 1988 and under Sec.31 (A) of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 1987. The orders called for an immediate stop to all manufacturing activities at the industry.

Though the PCB did not mention a link with the gas leak in Seeds Intimate, sources said it was likely that the board issued the orders after the samples collected by the joint committee showed gas could have emanated from the laboratories and entered the AC ducts of the Seeds.

The board also shut down the incinerator located within the Brandix Complex, up until the report arrived from IICT, Hyderabad.

The state pollution control board shut down the Porus Laboratories at Akkireddygudem following the mishap that claimed six lives in April last.

Meanwhile, TD workers led by Yelamanchili party president Nageswara Rao staged a dharna at the main entrance of the Brandix India Apparel City. They demanded a Rs 5 lakh compensation to each of the women workers hospitalised after inhaling the gas.

Rao told the media that the women were not getting proper treatment at the PHCs and hence were getting admitted at corporate hospitals, spending thousands of rupees.

“Pregnant women may be spending more to save their babies,’’ said another leader.

When these workers staged a protest at industry minister Gudivada Amarnath’s review meeting at APIIC building on Monday, the minister had assured them that the company would pay adequate compensation.