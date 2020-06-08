76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Unlock 1.0: Malls, shrines, restaurants reopen today
Nation, In Other News

Unlock 1.0: Malls, shrines, restaurants reopen today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Jun 8, 2020, 2:26 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2020, 2:26 am IST
At shopping malls, the number of customers should be kept to a minimum inside shops and loitering will not be allowed
Workers sanitize a mall inside Trendset mall ahead of its reopening in Vijayawada on Sunday. PTI photo
  Workers sanitize a mall inside Trendset mall ahead of its reopening in Vijayawada on Sunday. PTI photo

Hyderabad: No prasad or holy water at places of worship. No loitering at malls and no trying on clothing and accessories at shops. Waiters in gloves and disposable menus in restaurants. This is the new reality when these establishments open in the state on Monday.

The state government on Sunday issued standard operating procedures (SoPs) to be followed at religious places, places of worship, hotels, restaurants and hospitality establishments and shopping malls. Gaming centres and cinema halls will continue to stay closed.

 

At places of worship, provision should be made for storing footwear and worshippers should wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the premises. Gatherings disproportionate to the available space will not be allowed to ensure physical distancing.

Disposable paper tokens are to be used for queues and seating. People must avoid physical contact while greeting each other, and should not touch idols, holy books, mazhars etc in places of worship, where common prayer mats are to be avoided and devotees should bring their own mats. No physical offering like prasadam and holy water shall be allowed

At restaurants, takeaways should be encouraged. Not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity shall be permitted and disposable menus are to be used. Restaurant managements are advised to use disposable paper napkins, and buffet service should follow social distancing rules. Waiters and other staff are to wear masks and gloves. Contactless mode of ordering and digital payment is to be encouraged. Furniture is to be sanitised each time a customer leaves; kitchens should be sanitised frequently.

Guests staying at lodges should provide details of travel history and medical condition along with identity proof and self-declaration form regarding their health. Luggage must be disinfected before being sent to the room.

At shopping malls, the number of customers should be kept to a minimum inside shops and loitering will not be allowed. Trial of clothing and accessories shall not be permitted.

The government said managements of all these establishments will be responsible for strict implementation of the SOPs and any failure to do so will lead to closure of the premises and attract penal provisions.

...
Tags: coronavirus india, lockdown relaxation, unlock 1.0
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


