No SSC exams in TS, Telangana Class 10 students to be promoted without exams

Amid growing concerns over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state following easing of COVID-19 lockdown, the Telangana government has decided to promote all the SSC students to the next class without conducting any examinations.

As per the recent announcement, promotion of students will be done based on the marks scored in the internals. Their previous grades too will be taken into consideration.

The Telangana Secodnary board of examination (TSBIE) has already conducted three exams in two subjects out of the eleven exams in six subjects.

The Telangana High Court had earlier directed the government to postpone the SSC exams this academic year because of the extended coronavirus lockdown across the country. In view of the risks involved in conducting of exams, the state has finally decided not to conduct the SSC exams but instead promote students based on their grades in the previous exams. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chaired a high level meeting today to decide on the SSC exams. KCR reviewed the situation before arriving at this decision.

Telangana state has 5,34,903 students in Class X.