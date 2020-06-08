76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Other News 08 Jun 2020
Nation, In Other News

No SSC exams in TS, Telangana Class 10 students to be promoted without exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 8, 2020, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2020, 6:07 pm IST
As per the recent announcement, promotion of students will be done based on the marks scored in the internals
Representational image
 Representational image

Amid growing concerns over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state following easing of COVID-19 lockdown, the Telangana government has decided to promote all the SSC students to the next class without  conducting any examinations.

As per the recent announcement, promotion of students will be done based on the marks scored in the internals. Their previous grades too will be taken into consideration.

 

The Telangana Secodnary board of examination (TSBIE) has already conducted three exams in two subjects out of the eleven exams in six subjects.

The Telangana High Court had earlier directed the government to postpone the SSC exams this academic year because of the extended coronavirus lockdown across the country. In view of the risks involved in conducting of exams, the state has finally decided not to conduct the SSC exams but instead promote students based on their grades in the previous exams. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chaired a high level meeting today to decide on the SSC exams. KCR reviewed the situation before arriving at this decision.

Telangana state has 5,34,903 students in Class X.


Tags: telangana ssc exams, kcr, tsbie
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


More From Other News

Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

File photo (Twitter image)

Cloth masks will work only with social distancing: WHO

A girl wearing a cloth mask looks through a window after boarding a train amid lockdown in Jalandhar. PTI photo

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

Representational image.

Sale takes hit in Thirumazhisai, vendors want to reopen Koyambedu

Representationl image (PTI file photo)

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)
