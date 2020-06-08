76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Other News 08 Jun 2020 Cloth masks will wor ...
Nation, In Other News

Cloth masks will work only with social distancing: WHO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 8, 2020, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2020, 2:12 am IST
The use of cloth masks should always be accompanied by frequent hand hygiene and physical distancing
A girl wearing a cloth mask looks through a window after boarding a train amid lockdown in Jalandhar. PTI photo
 A girl wearing a cloth mask looks through a window after boarding a train amid lockdown in Jalandhar. PTI photo

Hyderabad: The World Health Organisation has said face masks made from cloth should not be used in places where people do not follow social distancing norms.

The WHO said in settings where “physical distancing cannot be achieved” and “an increased risk of infection and/or negative outcomes” exists, then a medical mask should be preferred over a fabric one.

 

The WHO said in an advisory that anyone who is above 60 years of age, or those with pre-existing health conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, lung disease, cancer or other underlying co-morbidities, must wear only a medical mask for their own protection.

With Telangana state said to be experiencing the community transmission phase – where anyone could be a Covid-19 carrier and spreader – the WHO’s guidance on using medical grade masks assumes importance.

While masks made from cloth can be used for activities such as using public transport, their use should always be accompanied by frequent hand hygiene and physical distancing.

The use of face masks has been a topic on which the WHO had been ambivalent since the outbreak of Covid-19. In its advice issued on Saturday, the WHO said that non medical masks which have lower filtering ability and increased breathability, and are made of woven fabrics such as cloth, can be used for “source control (used by infected persons) in community settings and not for prevention.”

The state and central governments have been appealing to people to maintain a minimum of six feet of distance in a public setting. Following this condition strictly is required to prevent either catching the virus from those around them, or spreading it by asymptomatic individuals who have no clue that they have been infected and have turned into disease spreaders. Wearing of masks has been made mandatory for everyone in a public setting but it is not uncommon to see people not following these guidelines in the city and elsewhere in the state.

The WHO advice comes at a time when state health department officials have been holding the general public partly responsible for the recent surge in Covid-19 cases because they are not following safety precautions. Some private hospitals have banned entry of people not wearing a triple layered medical mask.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, cloth mask, covid19 precautions, who, world health organisation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Workers sanitize a mall inside Trendset mall ahead of its reopening in Vijayawada on Sunday. PTI photo

Unlock 1.0: Malls, shrines, restaurants reopen today

Amit Shah addresses Bihar Jan Samvad rally via video conferncing at the party headqaurters in New Delhi. PTI photo

Bihar Jan Samvad: Amit Shah confident of NDA victory

A community worker sprays disinfectant at Yahiyaganj Gurdwara, ahead of its opening in Lucknow. PTI photo

70pc of COVID-19 deaths in India due to co-morbidities, no community transmission:Doc

Indian soldiers at Ladakh (PTI photo)

India, China keep it cordial, but no breakthrough in Ladakh standoff



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

Representational image.

Sale takes hit in Thirumazhisai, vendors want to reopen Koyambedu

Representationl image (PTI file photo)

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Website to book e-ticket for nehru zoo park

Nehru Zoological Park (Twitter)

Huge 'sperm whale' found washed ashore near Rameswaram

Sperm Whale
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham