Monsoon to hit Indian coast on June 9: IMD

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 9:34 am IST
States like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Kerala are also likely to receive heavy downpour tomorrow.
 The organization has adviced fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (Photo: For representational purpose)

New Delhi: Lakshadweep islands are expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 9, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Also, states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Kerala are also likely to receive heavy downpour tomorrow.

 

The weather department also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

Besides, heatwave conditions in many parts with the severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

"Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh; heatwave conditions in some parts over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh and Telangana," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin on Saturday.

Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast, southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off Kerala, Karnataka coasts.

The organization has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

