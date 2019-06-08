Cricket World Cup 2019

Chemical godown gutted in fire in Kolkata

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 9:18 am IST
The fire broke at around 2 am and no reports of injuries or casualties were reported so far.
Kolkata: A large-scale fire engulfed a chemical godown near Kolkata's Jagannath Ghat in the wee hours of Saturday.

At least 20 fire tenders have reached the spot in an effort to douse the flames.

 

The fire broke at around 2 am and no reports of injuries or casualties were reported so far.

The fire-fighting operations are currently underway. Traffic on Strand Bank Road has been diverted because of the fire.

"Due to a fire incident near Jagannath Ghat, Strand Bank Road is closed to traffic. Necessary diversion on," tweeted DCP, Traffic Kolkata.

