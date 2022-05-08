Nation Other News 08 May 2022 Open closed doors in ...
Nation, In Other News

Open closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain presence of Hindu idols: Plea in HC

ANI
Published May 8, 2022, 2:16 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 7:20 am IST
The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the Archaeological Survey of India
The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple. (AFP Photo)
 The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple. (AFP Photo)

Lucknow : A plea was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It has been said in the petition that the idols of the Hindu deities are locked up behind closed doors.

 

The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple.

"Some Hindu Groups and reputable Sants are claiming this monument as old Shiv Temple supported by many historians and facts however many Historian believes it as Taj Mahal build up by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya @ Taj Mahal appears to be one of the Jyotirling i.e. the outstanding Siva Temples," the plea stated.

"It is respectfully submitted that there are certain rooms situated in upper and lower portions (approx.22 rooms) of four storied building which is permanently locked and many Historian like P N Oak and crores of Hindu Worshiper strongly believes that in those lock rooms temple of Lord Shiva is present," it further stated.

 

Citing an RTI filed to the ASI regarding the reason behind the doors closed in Taj Mahal, the plea stated "in the Reply by the department of Archaeological Survey of India, Agra it was said that due to security reasons those doors are locked."

...
Tags: taj mahal, archaeological survey of india (asi)
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Horoscope 09 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Relations between the two groups soured when Janardhan began lobbying for an MLA ticket and started campaigning in the villages in Khanapur Assembly constituency. Reacting to his removal, Janardhan quickly created a new group with a similar name. — PTI

TRS man ousts ZP chief from WhatsApp group

Harish Rao (DC Image)

Harish cautions government doctors on private practice

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed Qatar Airways management to refund the ticket fare and pay compensation to the two. (Representational image:. AFP)

Qatar Airways asked to compensate couple

Many raised concern for animals, which consume food from the trash, including large quantities of plastic. Drainages are getting choked because of plastic, read many tweets.(S. Surender Reddy/DC

Garbage dumps at almost every nook and corner of Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31 to Apr 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News

PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against caste discrimination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage & Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (PTI)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->