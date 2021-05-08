Nation Other News 08 May 2021 Procure paddy at far ...
Nation, In Other News

Procure paddy at farm gates: Jagan to officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 8, 2021, 8:57 am IST
Updated May 8, 2021, 9:43 am IST
The CM says millers should not be involved; calls for tabs on produce going to them
Govt targets to procure 45.2 lakh tonnes of paddy in this (2020-21) Rabi season – a 15 per cent increase over last year. Production of 65.23 lakh tonnes of paddy is estimated this year. Officials are procuring 50,000 tonnes per day, which will be increased to 70,000 tonnes soon. — Representational image/DC
 Govt targets to procure 45.2 lakh tonnes of paddy in this (2020-21) Rabi season – a 15 per cent increase over last year. Production of 65.23 lakh tonnes of paddy is estimated this year. Officials are procuring 50,000 tonnes per day, which will be increased to 70,000 tonnes soon. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued instructions to activate agriculture advisory boards and procure paddy at right at ‘Kallalu’ (farm gates) through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Conducting a review on agriculture operations at his CM camp office at Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister directed agriculture and civil supplies departments to work in coordination for direct procurement of paddy from farmers. He directed that agriculture advisory boards support farmers in all stages right from planning. He said farmers should be informed on alternative crops to be grown if paddy is not profitable due to various reasons, and the officials should ensure the income of farmers does not fall on account of this switchover. The advisory boards should function in coordination with RBKs and added that women farmers should be involved in all the activities.

 

Reddy said there should be no involvement of millers in paddy procurement and officials should keep tabs on farm produce going to the millers. He said District Collectors should procure gunny bags, if necessary, and added that metres are available at RBKs to measure moisture content during paddy procurement. He  said the procurement should be completed within the specified time as promised earlier and the whole process should be carried out by the government only.

The Chief Minister asked the civil supplies and the marketing departments to coordinate to ensure supply of quality seeds to farmers at RBKs. He particularly asked the former to conduct efficient door delivery of PDS rice to beneficiaries.

 

The officials informed the government set a target to procure 45.2 lakh tonnes of paddy in this (2020-21) Rabi season. It is 15 per cent more compared to last year. They said production of 65.23 lakh tons of paddy is estimated this year and they were procuring 50,000 tonnes of paddy per day, which would be increased to 70,000 tonnes soon.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, Civil Supplies Managing Director  A. Surya Kumari, Agriculture Commissioner H. Arun Kumar and other officials were present.

 

...
Tags: paddy procurement andhra pradesh, chief minister jagan mohan reddy, procure paddy at farm gates (kallalu), rythu bharosa kendras, activate agriculture advisory boards, andhra pradesh officials keep tabs on paddy production, kodali nani, paddy production rabi andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Mrs Sonia Gandhi also demanded that meetings of the standing committees be held immediately. — PTI file photo

Sonia asks PM to call all-party meet on Covid

A deserted thoroughfare in Bhupalpally on Friday. — DC Image/Anudeep Ceremilla

Villagers turn wiser, impose self-lockdown in Warangal

“We understand the rules, but who is responsible if a patient loses her life due to lack of support,” asked another man waiting near the parking lot. — Representational image/AFP

Gandhi Hospital orders patient attendants and relatives out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)

ZojlLa Pass reopens: Big relief for Ladakh, Army

This year the ZojiLa Pass opened after a closure of 110 days, compared to an average of 150 days in previous years. — (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham