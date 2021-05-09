Nation Other News 08 May 2021 Emergency landing at ...
Nation, In Other News

Emergency landing at Vijayawada airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 9, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The flight landed at 8 a.m. following a medical emergency on board when a woman passenger developed complications
Indigo flight bound to Bagdogra in West Bengal from Bengaluru in Karnataka made an emergency landing at Vijayawada International Airport on Saturday morning. (Representational Photo: AFP)
VIJAYAWADA: An Indigo flight bound to Bagdogra in West Bengal from Bengaluru in Karnataka made an emergency landing at Vijayawada International Airport on Saturday morning.

Airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao said that the flight landed at 8 a.m. following a medical emergency on board when a woman passenger developed complications.

 

The woman and four of her accompanying kin de-boarded and she was rushed to a local private hospital for treatment. The flight took off later with remaining passengers to reach its destination at about 9.20 a.m., a delay of more than an hour.

Tags: indigo flight emergency landing in vijayawada, flight to bagdogra in west bengal from bengaluru in karnataka, emergency landing at vijayawada international airport, medical emergency of a woman passenger
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


