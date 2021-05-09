Emergency landing at Vijayawada airport

Indigo flight bound to Bagdogra in West Bengal from Bengaluru in Karnataka made an emergency landing at Vijayawada International Airport on Saturday morning. (Representational Photo: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: An Indigo flight bound to Bagdogra in West Bengal from Bengaluru in Karnataka made an emergency landing at Vijayawada International Airport on Saturday morning.

Airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao said that the flight landed at 8 a.m. following a medical emergency on board when a woman passenger developed complications.

The woman and four of her accompanying kin de-boarded and she was rushed to a local private hospital for treatment. The flight took off later with remaining passengers to reach its destination at about 9.20 a.m., a delay of more than an hour.