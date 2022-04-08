Nation Other News 08 Apr 2022 Numaish: Exhibition ...
Numaish: Exhibition Society’s revenue collection takes a beating this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2022, 12:46 am IST
The organisers, Exhibition Society, are blaming the government for the loss because they changed the dates amid Omicron fears
 The exhibition society refunded close to Rs 12 crore to shop owners who wished to go back after the numaish was put on hold a couple of days after its inauguration. (File Image)

Hyderabad: This year’s numaish has not brought much financial cheer as there is a projected fall of Rs four crore revenue.

The organisers, Exhibition Society, are blaming the government for the loss because they changed the dates amid Omicron fears even though numaish began on the traditional January 1. In view of Covid, last year’s exhibition was scrapped.

 

The exhibition society refunded close to Rs 12 crore to shop owners who wished to go back after the numaish was put on hold a couple of days after its inauguration.

Numaish usually has up to 1, 400 stalls with each paying a rent of Rs 50,000. This year, only 1, 000 stalls have come up. The footfall has been halved with only 20,000 visitors turning up on an average each day.

Society secretary Aditya Margan lamented the government bias as it had given its nod to Shilparamam, the exhibition at Parade Ground and reopening of cinema halls.

He said “more than 200 stalls have had no takers this time around. This translates to a loss of Rs one crore revenue. With 20, 00 visitors turning up on an average every day and the entry ticket costing Rs 30, we are earning Rs six lakh each day, which is also a significant fall in revenue.”

 

...
