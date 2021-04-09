Nation Other News 08 Apr 2021 Treasure trove unear ...
Nation, In Other News

Treasure trove unearthed in Pembarthy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILA
Published Apr 9, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2021, 12:31 am IST
The pot contained 187 grams of gold ornaments and 1.727 kg of silver ornaments and the copper vessel 1.2 kg
The archaeology department was intimated about the finding and they will examine the ornaments to see if they hold any historical significance. — DC Image
 The archaeology department was intimated about the finding and they will examine the ornaments to see if they hold any historical significance. — DC Image

WARANGAL: A copper vessel filled with gold and silver ornaments was found while clearing the land with earthmovers for developing plots in Pembarthy village of Jangaon district on Thursday.

Many locals gathered to see the treasure and some went ahead to perform puja and demand that a temple be built with the valuables that have been found.

 

Police and revenue officials reached the spot. Additional collector A. Bhaskar Rao and mandal revenue officer (MRO) P. Ravinder and ACP S Vinod Kumar weighed the ornaments in front of the villagers. The pot contained 187 grams of gold ornaments and 1.727 kg of silver ornaments and the copper vessel 1.2 kg. They shifted the metal vessel to the district collectorate.

District collector K. Nikhila said officials had cordoned off the 11 acres of land and deployed police personnel at the site.

“We instructed the real estate company to stop work till further orders from revenue officials. We have intimated the archaeology department about the finding. They will examine the ornaments to see if they hold any historical significance," she said.

 

Meanwhile, an archaeology department team visited the spot and is trying to gather evidence of any historical significance of the find.

Pembarthy sarpanch Ambala Shankar Goud said that Hyderabad-based realtors purchased 11 acres of land from a farmer Narsimha two months back for a venture beside National Highway-163 between Hyderabad and Warangal.

...
Tags: treasure trove at pembarthy warangal, gold silver ornaments in copper vessel, 11-acre land cordoned off, real estate venture treasure trove, archaeology department treasure trove warangal, real estate venture nh-163 treasure trove
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

When asked whether there could be any Saarc summit in Islamabad which could be attended by Prime Minister Modi, as claimed in Pakistani media reports, the MEA spokesman termed it as “speculation”, adding that he did not have anything to share on this for now. — PTI file photo

India sidesteps queries on secret talks with Pakistan

The CM has also elaborated on other aspects such as development of towns, villages, the welfare of women, farmers, the state’s efforts in the health and education sectors, the infra development works undertaken by the government and the YSRC government’s stress on social justice. — Twitter

Tirupati bypoll: Jagan sends personal letters to beneficiaries of state schemes

Any school hosting the examination centre would have to bear the cost of everything and the government was least bothered about the extra burden. — Representational image/ANI

Correspondents told not to allot private schools for exam centres by TRSMA

A Rohingya Muslim man prepares to walk through a full-body sanitization tunnel installed at COVID-19 dedicated Government Medical College hospital. (PTI)

SC allows deportation of Rohingya refugees detained at Jammu to their parent country



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo

Farmer, woman from Hyderabad catch Modi's 'mann'

Hyderabad farmer developed wheat strains that were fortified with Vitamin D and this month, he received a patent for the wheat he developed. — DC Image

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI

Christians disappointed with COVID-19 curbs in Telangana

Last year’s Good Friday and Easter were not celebrated because of the lockdown. (Representational image/DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham