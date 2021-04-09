Treasure trove unearthed in Pembarthy

The archaeology department was intimated about the finding and they will examine the ornaments to see if they hold any historical significance. — DC Image

WARANGAL: A copper vessel filled with gold and silver ornaments was found while clearing the land with earthmovers for developing plots in Pembarthy village of Jangaon district on Thursday.

Many locals gathered to see the treasure and some went ahead to perform puja and demand that a temple be built with the valuables that have been found.

Police and revenue officials reached the spot. Additional collector A. Bhaskar Rao and mandal revenue officer (MRO) P. Ravinder and ACP S Vinod Kumar weighed the ornaments in front of the villagers. The pot contained 187 grams of gold ornaments and 1.727 kg of silver ornaments and the copper vessel 1.2 kg. They shifted the metal vessel to the district collectorate.

District collector K. Nikhila said officials had cordoned off the 11 acres of land and deployed police personnel at the site.

“We instructed the real estate company to stop work till further orders from revenue officials. We have intimated the archaeology department about the finding. They will examine the ornaments to see if they hold any historical significance," she said.

Meanwhile, an archaeology department team visited the spot and is trying to gather evidence of any historical significance of the find.

Pembarthy sarpanch Ambala Shankar Goud said that Hyderabad-based realtors purchased 11 acres of land from a farmer Narsimha two months back for a venture beside National Highway-163 between Hyderabad and Warangal.