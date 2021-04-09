Correspondents told not to allot private schools for exam centres by TRSMA

Any school hosting the examination centre would have to bear the cost of everything and the government was least bothered about the extra burden. — Representational image/ANI

Karimnagar: Yadagiri Shekar Rao, state president of the Telangana Residential Schools Management Association (TRSMA), on Thursday appealed to the correspondents of private schools not to give their schools as exam centres for the upcoming Class 10 and Intermediate examinations until their problems were redressed.

Shekar Rao alleged that the education department was asking for the schools without solving the problems of the managements.

He noted that for the past 1.5 years, private schools were facing hardships due to the lockdown.

The manangements were not in a position to pay the rent for the buildings and salaries to their staff. Moreover, the buildings were not in a hygienic conditions with lack of maintenance due to the schools being shut down. There was no electricity in many schools as the managements were unable to clear bills, nor water facilities.Any school hosting the examination centre would have to bear the cost of everything and the government was least bothered about the extra burden being imposed on the private school managements, Shekar Rao said.