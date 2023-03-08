Talks failed to yield results, employees to start protests from March 9

AP JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu (second from right) sought clarification on the pending financial issues and urged the government to make an announcement about payment of the dues to the employees. (File Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: The ministers committee started talks with leaders of government employees associations and unions to resolve their issues on Tuesday shortly after these outfits announced the start of their phased protests.

The meeting did not yield immediate results. “The government did not agree to fulfil our demands and hence the protests would start on March 9,” the employees’ leaders said.

From the government side, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh, government adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna, chief secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, government adviser (employee welfare) Chandrasekhar Reddy and finance principal secretary (HR) Chiranjeevi Chaudhary participated in this meeting.

On behalf of unions, secretariat employees association president Venkatrami Reddy, APNGO association president Bandi Srinivasa and AP JAC, revenue services association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu participated in the talks along with others.

AP JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu sought clarification on the pending financial issues and urged the government to make an announcement about payment of the dues to the employees. He sought clarification on the financial details along with PRC dues.

Venkateswarlu alleged that the ministers and MLAs were being paid salaries on the 1st of every month but not the employees. “Ministers and MLAs are given pensions but the government is not bothered to cancel CPS for employees. Whatever assurance the government gives should be given in writing,” he said.