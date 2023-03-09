  
Nation, In Other News

Prime Minister Modi lauds women's achievements on International Women's Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 12:08 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony of Saha, in Agartala. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony of Saha, in Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of women in India’s progress and said his government will keep working to further women’s empowerment.

“On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress,” Modi said in a tweet.

“Our government will keep working to further women empowerment,” he said using the hashtag ‘Nari Shakti for New India'.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Meanwhile, Modi along and BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah attended the oath taking ceremony of Manik Saha led BJP’s coalition government in Tripura. Assam Chief Minister and NEDA chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present.

The BJP top brass, including Nadda and Shah also held a meeting with TIPRA Motha’s Pradyot Deb Barma in the state capital.

Along with Saha, eight more ministers, including Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Tinku Roy and Bikash Debbarma were also sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

While the CM and six other ministers took oath in Bangla, Sushanta Choudhury took oath in Hindu. Lone IPFT leader in the CM's team Shukla Charan Noatia took the oath in Kokborok, a local tribal dialect. Among the new BJP led government, five are new faces, while four ministers who were in the earlier cabinet found a place in the new line-up.

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

Dr Saha had been made chief minister earlier in 2022, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, in a brand renewal exercise after it was found that his popularity rating was plummeting on account of the poor law and order situation in Tripura's hinterland.

