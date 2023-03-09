  
KCR convenes emergency joint meet of BRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs on March 10

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 12:11 am IST
BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha leaves for Delhi as she has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. (Photo: DC)
 BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha leaves for Delhi as she has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate summoning K. Kavitha for questioning, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has convened an emergency joint meeting of party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and state executive committee members at Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters on March 10.

The sudden decision taken late on Wednesday has triggered speculation in the BRS ranks as well as in political circles over the purpose of the emergency meeting. Also, the CM has decided to convene this emergency joint meeting a day after the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held.

Even the party’s district presidents, Zilla parishad chairpersons, corporations chairpersons, DCMS/DCCB chairpersons have been called for the joint meeting.

The CM’s decision to convene an emergency joint meeting coming on the day when Enforcement Directorate issued notices to his daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to appear before it on March 9 for questioning in the Delhi liquor scam has further added fuel to speculations on the purpose of back to back meetings on March 9 and 10.

Although party sources claimed that the CM convened a joint meeting to discuss gearing up the party for upcoming Assembly polls scheduled for December, how to take the party’s and government’s programmes to the public in the election year and review the delivery of welfare schemes, speculations were rife that the meeting was aimed to devise a future course of action in the event of Kavitha’s arrest in Delhi liquor scam.

