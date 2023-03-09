Harish Rao launches Mahila arogya pathakam in Karimnagar

State Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao presents a cheque to Swashakthi Sangha women's groups in Karimnagar on Wednesday. Also seen in the photo are State BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, District Collector Karnan, and City Mayor Y. Sunil Rao. (Photo: Y. Radhakrishna)

Warangal: Health minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday launched a uniquely conceptualised ‘Mahila arogya pathakam, a women's health scheme to mark this year’s international women’s day at a primary health centre in Karimnagar’s Butti Rajaram colony.

Addressing the gathering, Rao said that this was in tune with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s endeavour to bring relief to women, who are caught in myriad problems. Concerned about their plight, the Chief Minister has launched several schemes for their welfare like Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR kit, special residential schools for girls and She teams for their protection, he said.

As many women bear in silence their health problems, the Mahila arogya pathakam has been introduced whereupon they will be entitled for medical care to eight health issues that women normally face. To make it more comfortable, every Tuesday around 100 hospitals in the state will have an all-woman staff, including doctors and support staff, he said. There won’t be any charges for the tests and medicines. Meanwhile, for performing surgeries, advanced tests and attending to other complicated issues, the government has proposed a separate centre in the Karimnagar government main hospital.

Quoting a recent survey, which stated that up to 50 per cent of women suffer from various health complications, the minister urged women to take advantage of the scheme and visit their nearest hospitals and undergo tests, he appealed. Early diagnosis will help in providing treatment before things turn complicated, he said.

He also announced that they will be launching a ‘nutrition kit’ scheme for pregnant women after the ensuing Sri Rama Navami festival

Later, the health minister inaugurated ‘Arogya mahila pranganam’ constructed at a cost of Rs 3.14 crore; an infertility ward, diagnostic and radiology centre at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and additional rooms in the mother and child health care centre and critical care centre that have come up at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, director of medical and health department Swetha Mahanti, mayor Y. Sunil Rao, MLAs Rasamai Balakishan and Sunke Ravi Kishan, chairman of state civil supply corporation Sardar Ravinder Singh, district collector R.V. Karnan, police commissioner Subbarayudu and additional collector Garima Agarwal were present on the occasion.