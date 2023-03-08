  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 08 Mar 2023 AAP alleges Sisodia ...
Nation, In Other News

AAP alleges Sisodia being kept with other criminals in Tihar, authorities deny charge

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 8, 2023, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2023, 9:17 pm IST
File photo of Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
 File photo of Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday expressed concerns over former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's safety inside the jail and alleged that he is being kept with other criminals, a charge denied by the prison authorities.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Manish Sisodia is being kept with other criminals in the jail and has been refused vipassana cell.

He claimed that despite approval from the court, Sisodia has not been provided the vipassana cell.

There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipasana cell of the jail and it was approved by the court. Despite court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with other criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must answer why are they doing this, Bharadwaj said.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP and the Centre and alleged that they have been misusing the central agencies like the CBI and the ED.

BJP and the Centre are full of hatred and they have been misusing the central agencies. Every other day there is news of CBI and ED raids on the opposition leaders. They (BJP) are least bothered about education, health, electricity, water and overall progress of the country, Singh alleged.

He further alleged that Sisodia has been kept with dangerous criminals in the jail and that the party leaders have been worried about his safety.

Manish Sisodia has been kept with dangerous criminals inside the jail and we are worried that his life might be at risk there, he alleged.

Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey claimed that court orders have been defied and Manish Sisodia has been kept with criminals with dangerous records inside the Tihar jail.

First, Manish Sisodia was mentally tortured by the central agencies and then he has been kept in Tihar's jail number 1 with criminals with dangerous records. He is also being pressurised to sign the papers where false charges have been framed against him, he alleged.

Rejecting the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations as "unfounded", the Delhi Prison authorities on Wednesday said Sisodia has been lodged in a ward of Central Jail No. 1 of Tihar where there are a minimum number of inmates and no gangsters.

In a statement, the prison authorities said, "Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward...has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail."

According to jail officials, a separate cell makes it possible for him to meditate or do such other activities without any disturbance.

"All the arrangements, as per jail rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings is unfounded," an official added.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy scam case. He is currently in judicial custody.

...
Tags: tihar, aam aadmi party, manish sisodia, saurabh bharadwaj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi congratulates Manik Saha on being sworn in as Tripura CM

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

BJP will not cross 65 seat mark in assembly elections: D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee D.K. Shivakumar. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Congress withdraws two-hour bandh call

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Sabarmati Ashram. (Photo: Twitter/@AlboMP)

Australian PM visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on his first visit to India



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)

Wheat growers fear crop loss as temperature hits above-normal range

Wheat growers in Punjab is fearing loss of crops due to above-normal temperature in the past few days. (Representational image: AFP)

India has shown world the real meaning of 'anti-fragile': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India will play an important role in green energy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the post-budget webinar on ‘Green Growth’ via video conferencing, Thursday, Feb 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->