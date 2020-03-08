Nation Other News 08 Mar 2020 Meet the seven women ...
Meet the seven women who will tweet from PM Modi's Twitter handle today

Published Mar 8, 2020, 11:57 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2020, 11:59 am IST
New Delhi: On the occasion of women's day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said seven women achievers will share their life journey through his social media accounts on sunday.

Extending greetings on International Women's day, he said “As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off.”

 

In a series of tweets, Modi said India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation.

“These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them,” he said.

The prime minister has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

He is  one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.

In september 2019, PM Modi was the third-most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the 50-million followers mark on Twitter.

