Harish Rao presents tax-free budget for Telangana

Published Mar 8, 2020, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2020, 2:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday presented a tax-free budget for FY 2020-21, proposing an expenditure of Rs 1,82,914.42 crore.

Out of this, the revenue expenditure is Rs 1,38,669.82 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 22,061.18 crore.

 

It is estimated that surplus in budget estimates is Rs 4,482.12 crore, while the fiscal deficit is Rs 33,191.25 crore, state Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in his Budget speech.

The schemes which got major allocations include Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers (Rs 14,000 crore), Aasara social security pensions (Rs 11,758 crore), two-bedroom houses for poor (Rs 10,500 crore) and Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (Rs 10,000 crore).

Tags: telangana budget, t harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


