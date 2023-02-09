Srisailam temple making arrangements for devotees during Shivaratri Brahmotsavalu

The collector advised the temple authorities and medical teams to take full care while providing emergency medical aid for the devotees at important locations. (File Photo: DC)

Anantapur: Nandyal collector Manzeer Zilani has said the Srisailam temple authorities would make proper arrangements for the large number of devotees, especially at Patalganga during Shivaratri Brahmotsavalu.

The collector along with Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy, chief festival officer Chandrasekhar Azad, temple trust chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani and EO S Lavanna visited Patalaganga on Wednesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the arrangements for the holy dip etc.

As the water level remains low in the river, the temple authorities have set up a shower facility. Separate rooms have been set up for women to change clothes after the holy dip in the ghats.

The collector advised the temple authorities and medical teams to take full care while providing emergency medical aid for the devotees at important locations.

Srisailam Brahmotsavam are scheduled for 11 days from Feb 11 to Feb 21. The festival will begin with Yagasala Pravesam and Dwajarohanam on the first day. Vahana Sevas will be held from the next day. The Bringi Vahana Seva will be performed on Feb 12 followed by the Hamsa Vahana Seva on Feb 13, the Mayura Vahana Seva on Feb 14, the Ravana Vahana Seva on Feb 15, the Pushpa Pallaki Seva on Feb 16 and the Gaja Vahana Seva on Feb 17.

Marking the Maha Shivaratri on Feb 18, rituals like Prabhotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva, Lingodbava Kala Mahanyasa Purvaka Rudrabhishekam, Pagalankarana and Brahmotsava Kalyanam are arranged.

On the next day of the Shivaratri, the Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam will be held in the temple premises on Feb 19. The temple priests declared Yaga Purnahuthi, Sadasyam, Nagavalli, Astana Seva and Dwaja Avarohana on Feb 20.

On Feb 21, the Aswa Vahana Seva and Purshpotsvam along with Sayanotsavam will be performed for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika.

The Srikalahasti Temple will offer silk clothes to deities on Feb 1. The Vijayawada Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple would present silk cloths and traditional offerings on Feb 13 and the Kanipakam Varasiddi Vinayaka temple and the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam would present traditional offerings and Tiruma on Feb 14.

On behalf of the state government, its representatives will present traditional offerings to the Lord and Goddess on Feb 15.

Temple EO Lavanna said at least 30 lakh laddu prasadam will be kept ready for distribution to the devotees during the Shivaratri Brahmotsavam. Some 15 laddu counters will be set up. Three more special counters for women and physically challenged will also be arranged.