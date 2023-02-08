School children visit Miyapur police station

Over 100 children from Velocity School at Madinaguda accompanied by their teachers, visited the Miyapur police station on Wednesday. (DC)

Hyderabad: As a part of Cyberabad police's child-friendly policing initiative to make children familiar with policing and to spread awareness among them, over 100 children from Velocity School at Madinaguda accompanied by their teachers, visited the Miyapur police station on Wednesday.

The children, welcomed by the police personnel, went around the police station and engaged in games in the play area, set up for them.

Conceived by Cyberabad commissioner M Stephen Raveendra and DCP Madhapur K Shilpavalli, this initiative is aimed at taking police department closer to the children.

Miyapur Inspector N Thirupathi Rao said the children were introduced to the police station premises. Initially they looked afraid, but entering the play area, they started enjoying. "It was nice to see children play in the station premises. The initiative will help children to get rid of the fear of cops," he added.

School Principal Laxmikanth Reddy said that usually children see cops only in their books and afraid of them. But during the visit to the police station, children enjoyed a lot.