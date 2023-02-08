Nod for heavy industries, state-of-art IT park, 100mw data centre for AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accorded permission for the setting up of several large-scale industries AP during the state investment promotion board meeting here on Tuesday.

These include wind and solar power projects, IT parks, a 100mw data centre, a unit for electro steel casting, a new energy park, and investment in food, fuels and other industries.

An IT park on 90 acres of land in Bhogapuram and another 100mw data centres in Kapuluppada are among the sanctioned projects.

The chief minister, who presided over the SIPB meeting, asked officials to stand by the industrialists and investors and ensure that all projects are launched within the stipulated time. Also, ensure that 75 per cent of the jobs in all the emerging industries are given to locals as per the law, he said.

Jagan Reddy said that after the YSRC government came to power, important changes were brought to the energy policy. The government is paying Rs 31,000 for each acre of leased land for the farmers. The government would get Rs 1 lakh for each Mega Watt produced, by the power companies.

He said the Vizag Tech Park Ltd would establish a 100mw Data Centre at Kapuluppada in three years with an investment of Rs 7,210 crores. It would set up a 10mw capacity unit in the first phase providing direct employment to 14,825 persons and indirect employment to 5,625 persons in addition to the 200mw data park.

The Accord Group would set up a factory at Ramayapatnam with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore to make special minerals like copper cathode, copper rod, sulfuric acid and selenium. These provide direct employment to 2,500 persons. The factory’s work would begin in May and would be completed by June 2025, the CM said.

JSW Aluminium Ltd, which has withdrawn its proposal to set up an aluminium factory in the backdrop of the YSRC government banning bauxite mining, is now proposing to set up an MSME Park in the 985 acres of land it has acquired.



Jagan Reddy said the Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd would set up wind and solar power projects with 1000mw capacity, one each in Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyala and Kurnool districts, in four phases, with an investment of Rs 10,500 crore. This is scheduled to be completed by March 2027, providing employment to 2000 persons.



Wing Tech Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd would set up a unit in Tirupati to manufacture semiconductors and optical modules with an investment of Rs 1489.23 crores. This would provide employment to 15,000 persons.



The Avisa Foods and Fuels would establish a Rs 498.84 crore ethanol manufacturing unit at Mallavalli Park in Krishna district to produce 500-kilo litres of ethanol daily. This would provide employment to 3,300 persons, directly and indirectly, the CM said.



The Andhra Paper Mills at Kadiyam would go for an expansion with an investment of Rs 3,400 crores. The works would be completed by 2025 and it would provide direct employment to 2,100 persons.



NTPC would set up a New Energy Park at Pudimadaka in the Anakapalli district to produce products of Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia, Green Methanol and Hydrogen with a total investment of Rs 1,10,000 crore, in two phases, with each phase receiving an investment of Rs 55,000 crores.



The first and second phases of the park with employment opportunities to 30,000 and 31,000 persons would be completed by 2027 and 2022 respectively.



The Electro Steel Casting Ltd would set up two factories at Sri Kalahasti and Punganur to manufacture Ferro Alloys and DI pipes with an investment of Rs 1087 crore, providing direct employment to 2,350 persons. Out of this, Rs 915.43 crore would be invested at Sri Kalahasti. Construction of both factories would be completed by Dec 2023, the chief minister added.