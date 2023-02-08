  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 08 Feb 2023 Hyderabad developmen ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad development is ultimate motto: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 8, 2023, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 1:29 pm IST
The minister noted that works worth several crores of rupees are in progress, and that maintenance of major roads is going on effectively under the CRMP programme initiated by GHMC. –– Twitter
 The minister noted that works worth several crores of rupees are in progress, and that maintenance of major roads is going on effectively under the CRMP programme initiated by GHMC. –– Twitter

Hyderabad: "Irrespective of parties and places, development of the entire Hyderabad is the ultimate motto of the Telangana government," minister K.T. Rama Rao said at a high-level meeting  on Tuesday.

He listed out the works underway and progress achieved in providing drinking water, power supply, mobility infrastructure, maintaining sanitation, conservation of heritage structures, among others.

Work to reinforce the road network in the Old City is progressing quickly as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) implemented by the GHMC, and various flyovers and road building projects have been completed. The minister noted that works worth several crores of rupees are in progress, and that maintenance of major roads is going on effectively under the CRMP programme initiated by GHMC.

He claimed that it is challenging to widen roads in the Old City because of its high population density and urged officials to expedite road widening in areas where it requires urgent attention. The state government is prepared to provide funds for the land acquisition for current development projects in the Old City, and that work is progressing quickly on bridges over Musi, foot overbridges, and traffic junctions.

In the last eight years, the Old City's drinking water supply has improved, and more than ₹1,200 crore was spent on the creation of drinking water facilities. In the Old City, more than 2.5 lakh connections were given as part of the free water delivery scheme. The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and other projects were undertaken in the Old City as part of the HMWS&SB's numerous endeavours to upgrade the sewage water system.

Along with other areas of Hyderabad, the Old City's power supply system improved, and over the past eight years, significant advancements in sanitation management were made thanks to initiatives taken by the GHMC, he said. Tourist destinations including the Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, Madina, Mecca Masjid, and Salarjung Museum received special attention, he claimed. Around 84 Basthi Dawakhanas were established in the area, along with a number of health programmes offered by the state government, he claimed.

The restoration of Mir Alam Mandi is in the works, and plans for building a six-line cable bridge across the Mir Alam tank are now in the DPR stage.
Meanwhile, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi thanked the Telangana government for the various programmes it had undertaken for the betterment of the Old City.

...
Tags: industries minister kt rama rao, hyderabad news, hyderabad development, strategic road development programme (srdp), road projects, ghmc, comprehensive road development plan (crmp), sewerage treatment plant (stp), telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The fraud came to light, when the students were informed by the university of fee dues. –– Representational Image

Police bust gang for cheating via students' US varsity fee

The ACB registered a case against the duo based on a complaint from Raghavender, and the audio and video electronic evidence that the ACB collected. –– DC Image

SI and constable caught in bribe case

BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao approached the Telangana High Court complaining that the BRS government was showing disparity in sanctioning money under the Special Development Fund to legislators.. –– Facebook

BJP MLA moves HC against BRS over funds

Over 100 children from Velocity School at Madinaguda accompanied by their teachers, visited the Miyapur police station on Wednesday. (DC)

School children visit Miyapur police station



MOST POPULAR

 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

CM Yogi Adityanath doting on cat goes viral on social media on last day of 2022

On Saturday, a picture of the Uttar Pradesh CM enjoying the company of a cat went viral on social media. (Image credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu felicitates cancer warriors

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu felicitates cancer warriors and care-givers on World Cancer Day on Saturday at Medicover Cancer Institute. (Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->