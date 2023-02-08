Gulzar Houz restoration works begin; department to focus on design

HYDERABAD: The Gulzar Houz fountain near Charminar has finally drawn the attention of the authorities, with the Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority (QQSDA) and the Deccan Terrain Heritage starting reconstruction work

G. Guruveera, superintending engineer, QQSDA, told Deccan Chronicle, “As of now we are demolishing the concrete structure. We will reconstruct it as per the old design. The work will take around 2 months and it will be constructed with material that was used in the past.”

Mir Khan, founder of Deccan Terrain Heritage, said that the focus was on design, strength and the structure of the fountain. He said eight months of research had preceded the start of the work.

“Gulzar Houz was always a part of the heritage legacy and has been reconstructed and repaired many times. We have referred to the archives of the last two hundred years. Initially the fountain was a flatbed octagon shape with a water body in the centre and there was no grill around it. Subsequently as the public view around the fountain increased, the grill was made”, said Mir.

He cited heavy traffic and footfall as the major reason for seepage in the structure.

“Since it’s a water body surrounded by a busy road with heavy traffic, there are always earth settlements which led to cracks in the bed of the structure and made it defunct. Hence, apart from the aesthetics, we are focusing on the strength of the structure – the foundation, the base, the periphery walls and walls underneath, all of which will be strengthened properly,” Khan said.

The structure will return to its octagonal shape, with a five-feet central fountain with three saucers, sitting on a four-feet pedestal. The outer structure will be surrounded by a four-feet parapet wall. There will be lamp posts and grills to complete the structure.

A five-horsepower pump will be used to pump the water. Each of the eight nooks will have nozzles fitted to them.