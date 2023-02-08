  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 08 Feb 2023 G20 team visits Lepa ...
Nation, In Other News

G20 team visits Lepakshi, enthused at sight of hanging pillar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2023, 2:08 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 2:08 am IST
A team of 29 delegates from various countries of G-20 visited the Lepakshi temple in Satyasai district. (DC Image)
 A team of 29 delegates from various countries of G-20 visited the Lepakshi temple in Satyasai district. (DC Image)

ANANTAPUR: The G-20 delegates were astonished over the exemplary architecture of the five-century-old historic Lepakshi after they were treated to a sight of the ‘hanging pillar’ inside the Lord Veerabhadra Swamy temple complex on Tuesday. The delegates expressed great enthusiasm at the sight of the hanging pillar balancing the entire structure.

A team of 29 delegates from various countries of G-20 visited the Lepakshi temple after a trip to the biggest Solar Park near Pavagada in the Tumkur district of Karnataka, closer to the Satyasai district borders.  The Lepakshi has been listed in a temporary/ tentative list for the World Heritage Sites of UNESCO.

The visit of the G-20 delegates helped draw special attention of the world to the historic architecture of the Vijayanagara Empire. In this connection, the state government would submit detailed documentation to UNESCO through the Centre.

The G-20 delegates arrived from Bengaluru through Chimathur to Pavagada and visited Solar Park. The Karnataka tourism department made necessary arrangements for the visit of the delegates to Lepakshi en route.
 
The Archeological Survey of India’s Amaravati wing had decorated the Lepakshi temple and its surroundings well. The team reached the spot in a bus and got a traditional welcome from the tour organisers. Every delegate was offered a traditional sesha vastram and garland at the entrance of the temple.

ASI  Amaravati circle superintendent Dr Gopinath Jana and his team described the historic notes of Lepakshi along with exclusive structures. The team had seen mural paintings on the roof of the temple.

The team enthusiastically experimented with the concept by keeping a cloth beneath the hanging pillar -- that was not only balancing without support but also controlling the entire temple mandapam. The G-20 delegates offered poojas at the Lord Veerabhadra Swamy and Goddess Durga Devi temples and the priests offered prasadam for them.

Later, the delegates visited the other exclusive structures like the Ganapati, the incomplete Natya Mantapam with different designs and other installations in the temple. The delegates also visited the world’s biggest Nandi. The team praised the architectural concepts used there five centuries ago, which stood the tests of the time.    

Satya Sai collector Basanth Kumar, SP Rahul Singh, Anantapur ASI assistant conservator Balakrishna Reddy and several other officials were present. The team returned to Bengaluru after the Lepakshi visit.

...
Tags: archeological survey of india (asi), asi amaravati circle superintendent dr gopinath jana, balakrishna reddy, satya sai collector basanth kumar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

The TRS (now BRS) government presented the 2014-15 budget with a total outlay of Rs 1,00,637 crore.

TS govt's 10 budgets in last 9 years: Targets met only twice

In view of the huge crowd surge, four separate queue lines are set up to provide darshan for the devotees. A separate queue line is set up for Shiva Deeksha devotees at the Chandravathi Kalyanamandapam. Sparsha darshan would be allowed only during the scheduled timings. (DC Image)

Over 8 lakh devotees expected in Srisailam for Shivaratri Brahmotsavam

Revanth Reddy described the Ramappa temple as a magnificent work of art created by Recharla during the Kakatiya period. According to him, KCR had shown little to no interest in developing the Ramappa temple. (Twitter)

Vastu-loving KCR ignored Ramappa, demolishing heritage sites: Revanth Reddy

Rahul Gandhi said that during his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, people asked him how Adani got into so many businesses and succeeded and what the nature of his relationship with the Prime Minister was. (PTI)

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure



MOST POPULAR

 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

Mughal Gardens renamed: Spread over 15 acres, a horticultural paradise in Prez Estate

The varieties of roses in the gardens include Adora, Mrinalini, Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower, Modern Art, Scentimental, Oklahoma (also called black rose), Belami, Black Lady, Paradise, Blue Moon and Lady X. — Representational Image/AP

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->