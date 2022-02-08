Nation Other News 08 Feb 2022 Dating through mobil ...
Nation, In Other News

Dating through mobile apps in times of pandemic

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Feb 8, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 7:47 am IST
46 per cent of single Indians surveyed say they do not date someone whose political views are not aligned
The Valentines’ week has begun and Bumble, a women-first dating app, has shared a few major dating deal breakers in 2022. (DC Photo)
  The Valentines’ week has begun and Bumble, a women-first dating app, has shared a few major dating deal breakers in 2022. (DC Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Valentines’ week has begun and Bumble, a women-first dating app, has shared a few major dating deal breakers in 2022.

A total of 66 per cent of single Indians surveyed said having unclear dating intentions can be a deal-breaker. 46 per cent of single Indians surveyed say they do not date someone whose political views are not aligned.

 

Deccan Chronicle spoke to a few people who use dating apps, the majority of whom use dating apps either for hookups, one-night stands or just to make a friend they can talk to especially due to the pandemic. Not only men, but women too look for casual hookups.

"It is better to know the intention of a person before things start getting serious. Someone may be looking for something casual but the other person may not. It is better to avoid any misunderstandings on the first talk itself," said Viranjani Ghosh, 26, who has been using a dating app for four years. She added dating apps are great for hook-ups but not for anything serious.

 

However, Pooja Shamra, 28, added that she installed a dating app after a heartbreak and wanted to meet new people. Instead, she ended up finding love and dated him for three years and later married the same person. "Most of the people I found on dating apps are just for casual meetups and hook-ups, however, I also met my partner on an app.”

A significant red flag seems to be the difference in political leanings. "People get offended easily when political views do not match and they don’t tolerate different political opinions," said Madhumita Vyas, 27.

 

Bumble also mentioned that almost one in three (27 per cent) Indians surveyed prefer not to go on a date without discussing Covid safety precautions first, and as many as 42 per cent of people claim they do not go on a date or have a physical relationship with someone who has not received Covid-19 vaccine. "If things are going good after hours of chatting and we finally decide to meet in person, I always make sure to ask the person if she is vaccinated, however, people take offense," said Naveen Shetty, 27.

Youngsters, whom this correspondent spoke to, claim that there are many such apps just for one-night stands, same-gender sex and purely for sex chats. Most of the people started using it more since the first lockdown. "I downloaded several dating apps during lockdowns as I used to feel lonely and it was difficult to make new friends. Dating apps are good to make new friends and there are also friends with benefits," Sonali Sheikh, 30, said.

 

One major issue that people claim they face is the proliferating fake profiles. Sometimes they are sex workers who use fake identity for their business.

To help normalise and better facilitate conversations about dating during the pandemic, Bumble added a Covid Preferences Centre that can be accessed by tapping the profile icon within the Bumble app. After matching with someone, both individuals will be able to see what the other person’s dating preferences are - virtual-only or meeting outdoors and in uncrowded places only - and what precautions they want to take.

 

“To forge a meaningful connection, it’s important to be authentic about who you are and what matters to you. The last two years of lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms had a seismic impact on our dating priorities and choices when it comes to who, when and how we want to date. 2022 looks to be the year when people want to date the way that works best for them without compromises,” opined Samarpita Samaddar, India communications director, Bumble.

...
Tags: bumble, dating apps, hookups
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Amit Shah to visit ‘Statue of Equality’ today

A few days ago, Raju helped his friend Sai Kumar, who was in love with a girl, by providing accommodation to them. Later, a case was registered under POCSO Act against the accused based on a complaint by the girl and her parents. The accused were arrested and shifted to jail from where they were released on bail. — Representational image/DC

Four ‘armed’ burglars arrested in Siddipet, Rs 34 lakh recovered

Dr BR Shamanna, an epidemiologist and professor at School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, said though infectivity of the BA.2 virus appeared to be very high, it was not causing anything serious. — AP Image

Sub-lineage of Omicron quite high across Telangana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

Congress to join M K Stalin's forum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

3 per cent divorces in Mumbai due to traffic: Fadnavis' wife Amrita

Amrita Fadnavis (ANI)

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->