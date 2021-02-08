Ring main water grid works inch slowly, long wait for ORR residents

The water board has only completed works worth Rs 120 crore, against the total project cost of Rs 4,750 crore. — Representational image/AFP

Hyderabad: The ring main project taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is running at snail’s pace. Out of the 158-kms inter-connected water line grid planned, the water board has only completed 9-kms pipeline works at Muthangi-Kokapet.

Officials said that the state government did give sanctions for the remaining 148-kms ring main, which would, when completed, quench the thirst of residents living in the outer ring road (ORR).

The project ring main-2 is an arrangement of pipes, forming a loop, which aids in the supply of water and will be constructed connecting the rivers Godavari, Krishna with Manjeera. Under ring main-1, Godavari and Manjeera pipeline networks will be connected.

Surprisingly, the water board has only completed works worth Rs120 crore, against the total project cost of Rs 4,750 crore.

The proposed project creates a network for Krishna and Godavari water to connect through Siddipet, Sangareddy and Gandipet reservoirs. Drinking water would be supplied to residents living in the vicinity of the 158 kms long ORR. Once the project is completed, it would help in effective supply of water to major areas cities of Hyderabad, like Kukatpally, Alwal, LB Nagar and other areas.

The Godavari pipeline network connectivity will benefit residents of Kukatpally, Alwal and adjoining areas. Krishna connectivity will help efficient supply of water to LB Nagar and other outskirts.

However, since a year, the state government has accorded sanction of `285 crore to lay 18 kms pipeline from Muthangi-Kokapet. Of it the HMWSSB has managed to complete 9 km pipeline works since a year.

A senior HMWSSB official told Deccan Chronicle that the government has only given the sanction to lay 18 kms ring main, at an estimated cost of Rs 285 crore. The project has not moved even an inch for the remaining 158 kms.

He said that the government did not even give sanction to the 140-km ring main and the project would progress only after the government’s nod.

“If everything goes according to plan, the HMWSSB would supply Godavari water to residents living between Muthangi and Kokapet by June, which also includes two mega housing projects in Kollur. As of now, works worth about `120 crore have been completed and remaining work is progressing at a decent pace”, the official said.

The official further said that to ensure regular drinking water supply, HMWSSB is working on treatment of murky water and is setting up 17 additional Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

He said that amidst other activities by the water board, it has played a crucial role during the Covid pandemic and during recent floods in October by providing safe and potable drinking water to residents of Hyderabad.