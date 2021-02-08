Nation Other News 08 Feb 2021 Kovind extols merits ...
Kovind extols merits of yoga and meditation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 8, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2021, 6:50 am IST
He also visits Satsang ashram in Madanapalle
President Ram Nath Kovind (Image source: PTI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind (Image source: PTI)

TIRUPATI: Yoga is immensely gainful while countering personal and professional challenges across all spheres, observed President Ram Nath Kovind at the Satsang Foundation ashram here on Sunday. The Foundation was established by Sri M at Madanapalle in Chittoor district in 1994 and built on the principles of service, community welfare and welfare of all living beings.

Earlier, the President was welcomed on his arrival by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues. Kovind began his visit by spending personal time with spiritual teacher, social reformer and educationist Sri M, at the Sri Guru Babaji’s shrine, located inside the ashram.

 

He later inaugurated the Yogashala at Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra.

Appreciating the fact that students had come to Madanapalle from all corners of the country for the yoga course, Kovind said that life is full of challenges and yoga is very effective in overcoming them.

“When I heard about Sri M, I requested him to teach me Kriya Yoga and found that it was a comprehensive and holistic discipline for the elevation of the mind as well as to keep one physically fit”, he remarked.

Interacting with students of the first yoga teacher training program, the President asserted the importance of yoga and physical exercise.

 

“The most important aspect of yoga is that it creates a healthy mind in a healthy body besides helping to explore the deeper aspects of consciousness. Students should inculcate the habit of meditation and yoga as they will improve their thinking capabilities and ensure all-round development”, he added.

After aarti and planting a peepal tree, he unveiled the foundation stone for Swaasthya Hospitals, an initiative of Satsang Foundation. The 38-bed hospital will provide affordable and quality health care to the semi-urban and rural population in Madanapalle.

 

The President also interacted with students and teachers of Satsang Vidyalaya, which is a free school that has been concentrating on holistic development, quality education, nutrition, and health care services for children from marginalised communities since 1991.

The President also visited ‘The Peepal Grove School’, founded by Sri M and inaugurated by the then President, Dr. APJ Kalam in December 2006.

...
Tags: president ram nath kovind, chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, madanapalle, yoga fitness, yoga for peace
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


The SP visited various villages under Martur, Addanki and J Pangaluru police stations and issued directions to police officers and other staff involved in the first phase of the elections. (Representational Photo: DC)

Ban orders imposed on poll-bound villages in AP

Private employees working in Telangana State said the main candidates in their village offered them to and fro bus tickets and money for other expenses if they went back home for voting. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Lure to voters at high pitch in first phase of AP Gram Panchayat polls

HC observed that the SEC does not have power to direct that the petitioner (minister) be confined to his residential premises. (Photo:DC)

AP HC sets aside SEC order restraining minister Ramachandra Reddy

Pointing out that a special scheme entailing ₹1,000 crore was announced in the Budget for the welfare of the tea community in Assam, he said this would make the lives of the workers easier.(Photo:PTI)

Force abroad conspiring to destroy Indian tea but we will not let it happen: PM Modi



