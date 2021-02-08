Nation Other News 08 Feb 2021 Flights from Rajamah ...
Flights from Rajamahendravaram to Mumbai, New Delhi

Published Feb 8, 2021
CM has promised to allocate Rs 150 crore for development of the constituency
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Passenger flights and air cargo services will soon start from Rajamahendravaram to Mumbai and New Delhi, announced Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat.

Speaking as chief guest at the felicitation function for Telecom Advisor Committee and Airport Advisory Committee members here on Sunday, Bharat said a detailed project report has been prepared for introducing Airbus services from Rajamahendravaram Airport at a cost of Rs. 135 crore. Once the cargo terminal comes, it can also become a hub for export of cargo, including flowers.

 

The MP said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to allocate Rs. 150 crore for development of Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha Constituency owing to which Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural assembly constituencies will develop vastly. Six fly over bridges have been sanctioned to ease traffic in East and West Godavari districts The Godavari Bund in the city will be widened, he stated.

Bharat said the central government will sanction Rs. 416 crore for protected water scheme under Mission Godavari project. A sports complex will be constructed, which will enable staging of national and international tournaments in the city, he added.

 

