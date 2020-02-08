Nation Other News 08 Feb 2020 Mohali building coll ...
Mohali building collapse: Several feared trapped

ANI
Published Feb 8, 2020, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2020, 5:35 pm IST
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), among other teams, is helping in the rescue operations
Two people have been rescued and operations are underway to rescue approximately seven more people who are feared trapped in the debris of the three-storey building which collapsed in Mohali, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain told ANI on Saturday.

He added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), among other teams, is helping in the rescue operations.

 

"Two persons have been rescued. 6-7 persons still feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team and other support staff carrying out search and rescue operation," Jain told ANI here.

