  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 08 Jan 2023 Vizag summit calls f ...
Nation, In Other News

Vizag summit calls for new global health architecture

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 8, 2023, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 11:48 pm IST
Health Minister, Vidadala Rajini along with former Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, and Doctors from various parts of the world light a lamp at the inaugural session of the 16th Global Health Care Summit organized by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin at a hotel in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photos: Murali Krishna)
 Health Minister, Vidadala Rajini along with former Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, and Doctors from various parts of the world light a lamp at the inaugural session of the 16th Global Health Care Summit organized by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin at a hotel in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photos: Murali Krishna)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The three-day 16th Global Health Summit organised by American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in Visakhapatnam called for a new global health architecture that gives priority to promoting health and preventing disease, rather than only treating the sick.

The architecture must be based on common vision, be inclusive, and stimulate innovative solutions to health challenges.

The summit also discussed many important issues related to Andhra Pradesh. Taking forward the call of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, AAPI decided to provide mental healthcare for school students to prevent suicides. For the purpose, a pilot project is being launched to train 10,000 teachers as counsellors.

AAPI will also support the state government in tackling cervical cancer among women. Health minister Vidadala Rajani has gone on to announce free human papillomavirus vaccine for girls in the age group of 9–14 years.

Participating in a panel discussion on newer treatment modalities in radiation oncology, surgical oncology, systemic therapies for cancer, strategies to control cancer and economies of cancer drugs, Dr. D. Raghunadha Rao, founder director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, reiterated that therapeutic landscape of cancer has undergone a sea change with the advent of genomic profiling of tumours.

It is important for oncologists to periodically get retrained in interpretation of complex genomic reports to understand the current status of a tumour. This can help them choose the best drug for a given patient to target the cancer at molecular level. This leads to precision medicine and personalised cancer treatment, which is the most effective and least toxic, Dr. Raghunadha Rao pointed out.

Former chief scientist of World Health Organisation (WHO) Soumya Swaminathan, who also participated in the summit, suggested regular screening of people for non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart and kidney diseases.

More than 350 doctors, including 100 experts from the USA, were among the speakers. They shared their knowledge and expressed insightful views on treatment of children and cancer, new trends in medicine and modern treatment procedures.

Brainstorming sessions were held on mental health, non-communicable diseases, cardiology, diabetes, kidney diseases, gastroenterology, blindness prevention and current trends in infant mortality.

...
Tags: american association of physicians of indian origin(aapi), ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, vishakhapatnam, global health summit
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

G20 Presidency apt opportunity to showcase India's health innovations: Experts
Jagan urges US-Indian doctors to help Andhra in healthcare

Latest From Nation

Amberpet station house officer Peram Sudhakar. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: SHO booked for cheating NRI, forgery

Rohini Pande, Professor of Economics and Director, Yale University, was awarded the Infosys Prize 2022 in Social Sciences for her research on governance and accountability, women’s empowerment. (Photo: Twitter)

Infosys Prize 2022 Awarded to Researchers in Six Categories

All districts have been alerted and everyone should follow directions issued by the Health department. (Photo: PTI)

Bird flu in Kerala: Preventive measures need to be taken, says Health Minister

Floating pontoon bridge in preparation for the upcoming Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

Devotees throng 'Magh Mela' in UP post two-year COVID-19 ban



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

Railway ministry drops proposal for monetisation of stations on PPP mode

According to the NMP document, a total of 400 stations, 90 passenger trains, railway stadiums and colonies, and the famed Konkan and hill railways were among the assets identified by the government for monetisation. (Photo:PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->